Cultiv8Community plans outdoors education for kids

Texas Parks & Wildlife recently announced it has awarded $70,000 to Cultiv8Community, a Lamar County-based nonprofit organization designed to offer environmental education and outdoor life experience to under-served youth in Paris and Bonham schools.
TP&W has awarded $2.9 million in grants this year, the largest sum in the history of the department’s Community Outdoor Outreach Program, to 55 programs — from conservation groups, nature centers, summer camps, churches, school districts and municipalities — in 35 Texas communities to help these communities promote the value of outdoor recreation and conservation across the state.
The new Cultiv8Camp program connects second- to fifth-grade students from Paris and Bonham schools to the great outdoors through nature-based field trips during the school year and outdoor summer day camps, at no cost to students. Staff attend the full series of TPWD Project WILD training to integrate hands-on activities that teach the importance of pollinators and habitats, and host Master Naturalist volunteers, a Texas Game Warden and a wildlife biologist as special guests.
The Red River Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists recently approved Cultiv8Camp as a volunteer opportunity for members, to share their knowledge with the children of Northeast Texas.
Local community activist and church leader Rob Spencer leads Culti8Community.
“We are excited to have the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department as one of our partners,” said Spencer, via email. “They will be a tremendous help as we work to connect kids to nature. We are concerned that each succeeding generation of children is spending less time in nature. We hope to address this deficit by providing outdoor natural places for children along with an educational component. We believe that this connection will bring about a love for the land and a desire to care for it as we move into the future.”
According to Ashlea Mattoon, Kids Camp Cultivator for Cultiv8Community.org, the project began in 2019, before the pandemic slowed its forward progress.
“Rob had organized a field trip for second grade students to the Graves Farm near Direct in northwest Lamar County and asked if I would volunteer to help out,” she said. “There were 150 kids and a bunch of environmental leaders and we had four nature rotations and a picnic lunch and everyone really enjoyed the day. I was inspired and then he hired me to be the camp director. Now that the pandemic is behind us, we are continuing to build the curriculum and make plans for the future.”
Mattoon said those plans include eight camps this spring, beginning in a few short weeks, with 20 camps planned over the next year, most of which will be held at the Methodist Church Camp on the western side of Sanders Cove at Pat Mayse Lake. In addition, 20 summer day camps have been planned. All of the activities will be at no cost to the local schools. About 1,000 children are set to take part this spring with 600 spots open for the summer day camps, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a different theme each week.
Mattoon credits Lamar County Game Warden Bryan Callihan and TP&W biologist Ragan White for their assistance in drafting the proposal for the recent grant.
While Cultiv8Community’s chief aim is outdoor life experience and environmental education for school aged children, the organization is also involved with poverty alleviation in rural areas. The group will also focus on community building, accessible housing, poverty awareness and food security. They also hope to offer respite opportunities for church/community leaders and teachers at its Lamar County locations.
In addition to the TP&W grant, Cultiv8Community recently was awarded a $600 grant from the Native Plant Society of Texas in partnership with Monarch Watch, Monarch Joint Venture and other donors, to help create a butterfly garden and foster efforts to increase the numbers of monarch butterflies in northeast Texas. The funds will allow Cultiv8Community to restore milkweed and other native plants the pollinators rely on as habitat, as well as to provide an educational resource for children in the area.
For more information on Cultiv8Community and its Cultiv8Camp program, visit cultiv8community.org or call Mattoon at 214-686-4785.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
