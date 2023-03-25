 Skip to main content
Cultiv8Community plans outdoors education for kids

Texas Parks & Wildlife recently announced it has awarded $70,000 to Cultiv8Community, a Lamar County-based nonprofit organization designed to offer environmental education and outdoor life experience to under-served youth in Paris and Bonham schools.

TP&W has awarded $2.9 million in grants this year, the largest sum in the history of the department’s Community Outdoor Outreach Program, to 55 programs — from conservation groups, nature centers, summer camps, churches, school districts and municipalities — in 35 Texas communities to help these communities promote the value of outdoor recreation and conservation across the state.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

