The Joseph Ligon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has selected four area high school seniors as 2023 Good Citizens. The students were honored as those best exemplifying the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

Reese Bassano, the daughter of Brad and Tammie Bassano, is a senior at Prairiland High School. She is active in many organizations at her school. She is a member of Lamar County 4-H, the student council, the National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, National Beta Club and FFA. She has served as president of FFA, secretary and president of 4-H in the local and county clubs and class officer for all four years of high school. Very active in the Junior Livestock Show, she and her animals have won many awards. In addition, she has volunteered in many county events through all of her clubs. Bassano’s plans are to major in agriculture and animal science at Oklahoma State University and to become a veterinary pharmaceutical sales representative.

