The Joseph Ligon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has selected four area high school seniors as 2023 Good Citizens. The students were honored as those best exemplifying the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
Reese Bassano, the daughter of Brad and Tammie Bassano, is a senior at Prairiland High School. She is active in many organizations at her school. She is a member of Lamar County 4-H, the student council, the National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, National Beta Club and FFA. She has served as president of FFA, secretary and president of 4-H in the local and county clubs and class officer for all four years of high school. Very active in the Junior Livestock Show, she and her animals have won many awards. In addition, she has volunteered in many county events through all of her clubs. Bassano’s plans are to major in agriculture and animal science at Oklahoma State University and to become a veterinary pharmaceutical sales representative.
Peyton Holland, a senior at Chisum High School, is the daughter of Denise Holland and Brandon Holland. She has been very involved in school activities. A member of the varsity volleyball team, the varsity track team, the varsity softball team and the varsity basketball team, she has been chosen All Red River Valley in volleyball, softball and basketball. She has been class president for three years, a member and president of FFA and a show choir national qualifier in BETA Club. She has also volunteered throughout the county. Holland’s plans are to play softball at Northeast Texas Community College and then attend Texas A&M in College Station and eventually medical school to become a pediatrician.
Cydnie Malone, the daughter of Ashley and Chris Conklin and Billy and Courtney Malone, is a senior at North Lamar High School. Her activities include four years of varsity basketball and being chosen all-district, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serving as president of the National Honor Society, the BETA Club, and HOSA. Malone’s plans are to attend college to earn a business degree and a real estate license.
Madelyn Tulles, a senior at Paris High School, is the daughter of Brian and Melissa Tulles. Her many extracurricular activities are band, drumline, basketball, volleyball, track, Key Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Althea Garden Club, Texas Association of Future Educators and theater. She has participated in UIL and TAFE competitions, advancing to the national level in TAFE. She was also chosen to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership camp. She volunteers at her church and went on a mission trip to Malawi, Africa, where she taught Bible school in several villages. Tulles’ plans are to attend Ouachita Baptist University and major in business.
