Candidates are few and far between in races for city and school office in area towns and school districts with Detroit ISD being the exception.
Roy Jaynes and Kevin Miller have filed to try to capture the board position that Sam Savage resigned from late last year. There is one-year left on that term.
Three candidates have so far signed up to run for the three full-term open seats on the board. They are Keith Henderson, DeWayne Tucker and Skyler Miller.
In the openings at Detroit City Hall, only Mayor Kenny Snodgrass has turned in his filing papers. There are also two open council seats that will need to be filled in the May 6 vote.
In the City of Clarksville there are four seats that will be up for reelection, but only Charlie Wright, who holds one of the Ward 1 positions, has filed to run.
Reno City Secretary Tricia Smith said there had been no additional filings since incumbent councilman Stacey Nichols filed for reelection in the first week of eligibility.
Seats held by Nichols, Mayor Bart Jetton and councilwoman Amanda Willows expire in June.
The deadline for filing is 5 p.m. Friday in the respective city halls and school district administrative offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.