DEPORT — The City Council adopted a tax rate of .572020 per $100 valuation for the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year when it met for a special meeting Tuesday at the Deport City Office.

“In my opinion, we need to do the voter approval rate, because, eventually what I think is going to happen is, in November, those property taxes are going to come down,” City Secretary Rebecca Crawford told the council.

