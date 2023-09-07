DEPORT — The City Council adopted a tax rate of .572020 per $100 valuation for the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year when it met for a special meeting Tuesday at the Deport City Office.
“In my opinion, we need to do the voter approval rate, because, eventually what I think is going to happen is, in November, those property taxes are going to come down,” City Secretary Rebecca Crawford told the council.
Since the tax rate is higher than the no new revenue rate of .552403, voters will have to approve the tax in a November election.
Council members also approved hiring Point, Texas-based accountant Mike Ward to conduct audits for 2022 and 2023 for $15,000.
Following business and before adjournment, the six-person council approved the resignation of Mayor Pro Tem Catana Yarnell, effective immediately.
“I motion that we do not accept the resignation of Catana Yarnell,” Mayor Patrick Watson said jokingly before the vote. He later called Yarnell an asset to the council.
Under state law, city councils are not allowed to reject the resignations of city council members.
Her reasons for leaving were unclear, and attempts to contact Yarnell and Mayor Patrick Watson were unsuccessful by press time.
More information will be available in the Sunday edition of The Paris News.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
