The Deport City Council discussed the possibility of sharing a code enforcement officer with the City of Bogata, working towards a resolution for an issue that has plagued the city for over a year.
“The problem we’re going to have y’all is the whole thing with Clarksville,” City Secretary Rebecca Crawford told the council during its monthly meeting Monday. “If y’all think all that’s not going to spill over here, you’re wrong.”
Crawford said the city has two options: hire a code enforcement officer or enter into an interlocal agreement with Bogata to use part of their police department and municipal court.
Bogata Police Chief Chris Brunson met with city officials last week to discuss an agreement to share an officer, said Mayor Patrick Watson.
“We sat in here and talked for a while, but it’s going to be expensive,” he told the council.
Watson said expenses would amount to around $75,000 per year, excluding a $30,000 upfront cost for a police vehicle and equipment.
“For me, this is more than just travel trailers and cleaning up people’s yards,” said Mayor Pro Tem Catana Yarnell. “I support it 100%.”
The council discussed potentially organizing a fundraiser for the vehicle before moving on to other items on the agenda.
Crawford told the council that the city paid its fine from the Internal Revenue Service for failing to pay a federal tax deposit for the first fiscal quarter of 2022.
“After moving the quarters around and applying and fixing the stuff that was left over in the quarters, it’s all been taken care of,” Crawford told the council during her monthly secretary report.
Crawford said Saturday’s citywide cleanup was a success, but she was disappointed in its turnout.
“I’m a little upset,” Crawford said. “I wanted more people to show up.”
The cleanup only resulted in one dumpster full of trash, Crawford said.
Two council people said they were at work during the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. cleanup period, or they would have gotten rid of their trash.
“I want the town cleaned up,” Crawford continued. “I don’t care if you don’t get off work until 6 a.m., I will meet you up here.”
Council members also discussed renting city-owned property to a food truck operator and issuing permits in the future to spur economic growth.
“There’s always so much to eat around here, you know,” Crawford said sarcastically. “I think it would be really good if we could do like permits, you know, to where people could do that and eventually make a food court.”
City Attorney David Hamilton advised the council that permits for food service are possible.
“Just about every city does this,” he said. “That’s how they police it, and that’s how they justify people being out there.”
