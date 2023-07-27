DEPORT — The City Council received a refresher on city ordinances and the penalties for not following local laws Monday during its meeting at City Hall.
“I just want y’all to realize that a lot of people are still complaining about the parking on the streets,” City Secretary Rebecca Crawford told the council during her monthly report. “There’s people complaining because people won’t clean up their yards and won’t mow and we’re going to cover all this here in just a little bit.”
Crawford briefed the five council members on ordinances regarding regulations for camper trailers, water connections and what the city deems a public nuisance such as stagnant water, garbage, grass and waste, among others.
Crawford said people were upset when she posted an ordinance on social media as a reminder due to vehicles parked illegally on streets.
“Some people got upset, and I’m sorry,” Crawford said. “I wasn’t trying to upset anybody, but, you know, there’s complaints about that road daily. You can’t get off those side streets.”
The city secretary told the council she would inform it before taking steps against those violating city ordinances.
Mayor Pro Tem Catana Yarnell said she didn’t see anything wrong with the City’s Facebook post and noted that Main Street to Monroe Street was also U.S. Highway 271 Business.
“To me, it’s more bringing the awareness of what the law is and protocol for that Main Street, so if you want to leave your car there and get a ticket, I guess that’s your choice,” she said.
For the camper trailers parked along city streets, Crawford said they can only be parked for 21 days per year and cannot be a permanent residence.
“(The ordinance has) been voted on, and we’re going to have to start enforcing it,” the city secretary told the council. “A lot of people have camper trailers, and I don’t know if people are living in them or not, but it appears to be so. So, that’s where we have our problem.”
Crawford said she was ready to send letters to some camper trailers to notify them of the violation but wanted the council’s approval.
Yarnell and Alderman Craig Folse both agreed.
“If somebody is not in compliance with an ordinance, I think that letter should be sent out regarding whatever area that covers,” Yarnell said. “Otherwise, why have an ordinance in the first place?”
Utilities Director Danny Turner also highlighted that camper trailers could cause cross-contamination in Deport’s public water system.
Without proper controls installed, unwanted sewer waste could end up in the public water system, Turner said.
“When you start getting multiple campers, and they’re spread wide, and all spread out, there’s no way to go on someone’s property and check every one of these things,” the utilities director said. “I can’t guarantee that your water is safe as long as these things are going on.”
Turner also updated the council on recent road and ditch work around the city and asked residents to call City Hall to suggest road work.
“I’d like to remind anyone that’s here, and that’s listening live, as well, to feel free to call City Hall and let us know about any ditch issues or road issues because there are just two of us,” Turner requested. “We do a lot, but we can’t see everything. We miss a lot as well, so any extra help we get to focus on the spot would be really helpful to us.”
Watson said people have talked to him about reopening the lake, leading to fundraisers to acquire the funds necessary to reopen.
“We did do the bingo. We raised $1,180.05 to open the lake. I’m very, very, pleased with that,” the mayor said. “We’re still doing fundraisers to open the lake, so come down here to the office and help us raise the money.”
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
