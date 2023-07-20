DEPORT — The City has rescinded its water boil notice after more than three weeks of hazardous drinking water.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the public water system on June 23 to issue a water boil notice to inform residents that, due to harmful bacteria and other microbes, water must be boiled before use as drinking water or human consumption, according to a notice issued by City Hall.
