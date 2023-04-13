Designing first: Student wins in new category at livestock show

North Lamar High School junior Melissa Hillsman took grand champion honors in the first-ever floral design competition at the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show, which kicked off a three-day run Wednesday morning at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Katelyn Commesser, of Prairiland High School, received reserve champion.
In Division 11 competition for grades three through eight, Emma Adams, of Lamar County 4-H and a fifth grade student at Deport Elementary, took grand champion while Clatie Simpson, a seventh grade student at Chisum Elementary, received reserve champion honors.
Top five finalists in Division 1 competition included Jasmine Enloe, of North Lamar FFA; Gabby Damian, of Paris FFA; and McKenna Guest, of Prairiland FFA. Other competitors were Kyliegh Fields, North Lamar; Jenny Friesen, North Lamar; Makya High, Paris, Alessa Yackeschi, Paris; Miranda Rivera, Paris; Lydia Moore, Paris; Reese Bassano, Prairiland; and Joni Figueroa, Prairiland.
Local florists Kelby Cole, of Paris Florist, and Kayla Sanders, of Chapman Florist, served as judges along with Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen and visiting judge Cy Ragsdale, an agriculture teacher at Hugh Springs High School.
On hand to help with the event, Livestock Show queen Tinsley Allan talked about the new addition to the annual show.
“It’s just a great way to get those FFA and 4-H students who don’t show animals involved,” Allan said. “So this is just a great way to have more kids be able to show their skills and how much work they put in each year.”
This reporter just happened to interview grand champion Hillsman after the competitor made it into the top five and into the second round of competition.
A second-year horticulture student at North Lamar, Hillsman said that she finds floral design to be a creative outlet, and that by adding floral cup competition to livestock show competition it gives students a way to demonstrate their skills.
When asked if she was nervous going into the final round of competition, she answered, “I feel kind of nervous, but also confident.”
Paris High School horticulture instructor and event chairperson Lillian Humphrey expressed satisfaction with the first floral cup competition.
“We had less than a month to prepare,” Humphrey said about a junior livestock board decision to add floral design to this year’s show. “For less than a month, we had a really good turnout. The kids have gone above and beyond in what they did. It’s really neat to see how creative the kids in our county are.”
During the show on Wednesday, students began by arranging a spring wedding arrangement in a vase each brought to the contest. The top five in the first round advanced to the second 45-minute round, which had a previously unannounced banquet theme.
“We are very fortunate to have all of our flowers and supplies donated by Paris Florist,” Humphrey said. “This allowed every exhibitor to receive the same flowers for their arrangement to ensure a fair contest.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
