Designing first: Student wins in new category at livestock show

North Lamar High School junior Melissa Hillsman took grand champion honors in the first-ever  floral design competition at the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show, which kicked off a three-day run Wednesday morning at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Katelyn Commesser, of Prairiland High School,  received reserve champion.

In Division 11 competition for grades three through eight, Emma Adams, of Lamar County 4-H and a fifth grade student at Deport Elementary, took grand champion while Clatie Simpson, a seventh grade student at Chisum Elementary, received reserve champion honors.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

