Detroit student gets published: Sands’ ‘Star Wars’ poem featured in new book

Riley Sands, who is a student at Detroit High School, put his imagination to work and came up with a poem of his own to add to the “Star Wars” lore.
Sands recently got the word that his poem, “The Return of Anakin,” was a winner in the YoungWriters Twisted Tales contest and was published in the newly released “Twisted Tales – A Change in Perspective!”
Sands submitted his poem to the competition as part of an extra credit assignment in Carly Crow’s English II class, he said.
“I really try to do a lot of research in contests they can enter,” said Crow. ““I really encourage creative writing.”
Sands said he landed on Star Wars because it is a universe where the mind is free to wander.
“I picked the Star Wars series, because it is just a galaxy full of imagination,” he said. “I’ve been a fan of Star Wars for as long as I can remember. I guess I can thank my dad for that since he is the one who introduced me to it.”
His particular twist was to make the villain of the piece see the error of his ways.
His poem’s theme had the villain experience a change in perspective.
Sometimes in literature the bad guy gets away.
“I wrote a story where the villain didn’t get out of jail and saw all the destruction and devastation he caused and that made him change for the better,” Sands said.
He based his writing on a twist in the “Return of The Jedi.”
“We have all seen the movie “Return of The Jedi” and how the evil emperor tries to kill Luke Skywalker, but what if he did.”
“I didn’t have a message to convey in this story, but I just wanted to put the reader in Darth Vader’s shoes,” Sands said.
“His writing skills have improved. He is one of my most enthusiastic students. I am very proud of him,” said Crow, who noted that Sands was an honor student in her class.
Sands said that he enjoyed his English class during the recently completed school year.
“That is the subject I enjoy the most in school because Robin Willams said it best in the ‘Dead Poets Society’: ‘No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world.’”
In the past school year, Sands said he was in BETA Club and went to nationals for a French competition. He also played varsity basketball, which he said he will play during his free time this summer.
He also hopes to do some fishing and baking, too.
