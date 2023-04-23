The Clarksville City Council voted to effectively shut down the Clarksville Police Department after firing its police chief and police sergeant for insubordination during a special meeting Monday.
Agents from the Criminal Justice Information Services division of the Texas Department of Public Safety removed electronic devices Thursday from Clarksville City Hall, home to the city’s police department.
“We currently have no officers, no one with credentials or anything, here right now,” Mayor Ann Rushing said. “At the point we start hiring officers to come in, they’ll bring them (the electronic devices) back. That’s my understanding.”
A press officer with DPS referred comments to Clarksville police; however, there are none.
Chief Mark Gable and Sergeant Jerry Goodson were both given dishonorable discharges after an investigation, Mayor Ann Rushing said, before the council voted to terminate the men.
Only Ward I Councilman James Ellis, and Ward II Councilman Lyntrevion Scott voted against the terminations.
The city now must rely on a short-staffed Red River County Sheriff’s Office for service, in addition to DPS, the mayor confirmed following adjournment.
“Right now, we’re relying on the county to assist us, because, technically, the county is over the entire county anyway, so they will assist us,” Rushing said. “I’ve also talked to DPS to make sure if we’re going to be issues or anything they’d be hearing.”
Goodson said he filed an oppression charge on Rushing with the sheriff’s office, but a dispatcher with the department would not confirm whether any charges had been filed.
She instead deferred all comments to the Texas Rangers, who did not return multiple messages by press time.
Goodson chose to have his deliberations with the council heard in public session.
“I responded to a critical incident, and as a result of that incident, I got rattled,” Goodson told the council.
Goodson said the incident caused sleeping issues and irritability at work, but were later resolved after speaking to pastor Harold Massey.
After a mental health conversation with his son, he said he posted about the dilemma on social media two or three weeks later.
“I really could have used a small stay in a mental-health facility,” Goodson wrote March 14 on Facebook. “I went through a mental-health crisis without seeking the help I needed. I feel small for that. My work and personal life were affected quite negatively.”
Following the post, Rushing said she received several calls from concerned citizens regarding the writing.
Goodson was discussed in an executive session during an April 11 meeting, and the council voted unanimously to take no action before adjourning.
He said the mayor placed him on administrative leave several days later.
“I didn’t do anything that warranted or justified being placed on administrative leave,” Goodson said Monday. “I took no issue and never will take issue with having a mental-health fitness for duty evaluation.”
He said Gable, who had been on medical leave due to post-COVID complications, said he did not see anything wrong with the social media post and did not direct Goodson’s leave of absence.
One council member shook his head while another laughed during Goodson’s remarks before the council.
“It is uncomfortable, because it’s insubordination, which is very hard for me to do since I’ve worked with the police department and in a police department,” Ward III Councilmember Bonnie Snyder said during Goodson’s review. “But when the insubordination is blatant and repeated, and incorrect things are said, it’s slanderous and it’s not good for our city.”
Synder said she felt threatened and did not feel safe due to Goodson’s repeated remarks about the city on social media and his return to City Hall without an evaluation.
Gable chose to have his deliberation in the executive session, which lasted several hours.
When the council returned, votes were cast to fire the men for insubordination.
“I don’t agree with it, and there’s going to be litigation,” Gable said after the meeting. “It falls under the whistleblower act.”
