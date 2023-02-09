What could be easier than riding a donkey up and down a basketball court? Turns out, lots of things, like falling off a donkey on a basketball court, as riders found out Wednesday night in the Detroit High School gym during the donkey basketball fundraiser.
The fundraiser was for the benefit of the Beta Club, said Beta sponsor Josh Daigle, who is also a math teacher at the high school and pursuing a master’s degree.
“It has been a while since we have done it, but we had done it several years ago,” he said. “We are trying to revive a tradition.”
Judging from the crowd in the gym and the laughter, the fundraiser has a future in Detroit.
There were three games played during the event, The teams each had four players on the court at a time. They were riding bareback on donkeys named Earthquake, Rigor Mortis, ExLax, Elvis, Enforcer and others. Some of the donkeys were more cooperative than others. There were a couple who would have rather been back in the barn than on the basketball court.
But that is the nature of the beasts.
“They are familiar with courts, but they definitely have their own personalities,” said donkey wrangler Daniel Stutzman of Dairyland Donkey Ball of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Stutzman, who served as referee, said his company does fundraisers throughout the county from January through April.
Now the game is different from regular basketball and it’s not just because there are donkeys on the court.
The ball is smaller and there is no dribbling.
Remember, it is hard enough staying on the donkeys, so dribbling is out of the question.
The donkeys wore rubber shoes to protect the court and the riders wore helmets to protect their heads.
There was not a lot of scoring in the first game between the high school student team and the faculty team. The final score was faculty 10, students 6.
“It is not all that competitive,” Daigle said. “It is just something for the community to enjoy and raise some funds for the Beta Club.”
Clara Carpenter, a high school sophomore, was one of the student players who thought it would be fun to play.
“Why not,” she said, before mounting her ride. “I live on a ranch. I ride horses all the time. They (donkeys) are pretty stubborn. It will be interesting.”
After playing for one of the eight minute halves of the 16-minute game, Carpenter was all smiles and said she was correct about the stubborn nature of the donkeys.
“It was way harder than riding horses,” she said. “They were way stubborn.”
Some younger kids also got a chance to ride the donkeys between the games.
Kenlee Boyd, 8, and Chesney Clough, 8, both students at Detroit Elementary, rode together around the gym.
“It was nice,” said Kenlee.
“I liked the name of the donkey, Elvis,” Chesney said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.