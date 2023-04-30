Lamar County nonprofit organizations received more than $80,000 Tuesday during East Texas Giving Day.
The county’s 10 nonprofits received $81,319 from 152 donors during the 18-hour fundraiser, according to preliminary data released by East Texas Communities Foundation.
ETCF is a public charity that serves Lamar County and 31 other East Texas counties. Founded in 1989, the foundation supports philanthropic endeavors in its service area and created East Texas Giving Day eight years ago, according to its website.
“East Texas residents stepped in a big way,” said ETCF President Kyle Penney in a news release. “It’s a community effort we can all be proud of.”
CitySquare Paris received the most donations in Lamar County, with 28 donors giving $23,780, according to preliminary data on the East Texas Giving Day website.
The nonprofit, whose mission is to address poverty, plans to use funds to replace the 50-year-old HVAC system in its building, among other goals, according to the fundraiser’s website.
CitySquare Paris moved into the former Oak Park United Methodist Church, 2515 Bonham St., in 2019.
The nonprofit also plans to use the funds to expand its neighbor support center; repair a drainage issue; create clothes closets for men, women and children; purchase toiletries and other items; and support its after-school teen center and summer youth programs, according to the ETGD website.
Lamar County charity Cultiv8 Community received the second-highest amount of donations, with $20,828 given by 39 donors with all of its match funds met, according to the fundraising website.
One nonprofit, Paris Optimist Club, did not receive any donations, according to the ETGD website.
It was the service organization’s first attempt with ETGD, said Paris Optimist Director Sabra Vaughn.
“We get involved with sports a lot because of youth baseball, but we are actually a service organization,” Vaughn said before the fundraiser.
As a whole, ETGD raised $2.6 million for 350 charities in 32 counties, according to a newss release.
Lamar County nonprofits’ $60,490 counted for 2.2% of the total money raised by the charities.
Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation received $18,511 from 27 donors, according to the ETGD website, with $10,744 matching funds remaining from an anonymous donor.
“The philanthropic support of our alumni and friends makes a big difference for PJC student success and our programs,” college President Pam Anglin said in a news release.
The Wesley Center at PJC, a religious nonprofit arm of the college that offers free lunch and laundry services, received $315 from eight donors, according to the fundraising website.
Downtown animal shelter Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue received $6,444 from 12 donors, with all of its match funds met, according to the fundraiser’s website.
CASA For Kids, a group that recruits and trains volunteers to become child advocates in courtrooms, received $5,473 from eight donors, according to the ETGD website.
