Paris’ Parks and Recreation Department put on a free Easter Egg Hunt for kids Saturday at Wade Park. The egg scrambles were divided into age groups and the kids went out looking for special golden eggs that would win them Easter baskets, as well as the regular, candy-filled plastic eggs.
