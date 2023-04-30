GOP Elephant
A sparse crowd gathered for a Thursday night meeting of the Republican Women of the Red River Valley received a review of the successes of the Paris Economic Development Corp and an update about plans for the City of Paris.

PEDC Executive Director Maureen Hammond gave an overview of the responsibilities of the organization charged with both maintaining existing jobs and bringing new primary manufacturing jobs to Paris and Lamar County. District 4 Paris City Council member Mihir Pankaj spoke about city plans.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

