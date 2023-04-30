A sparse crowd gathered for a Thursday night meeting of the Republican Women of the Red River Valley received a review of the successes of the Paris Economic Development Corp and an update about plans for the City of Paris.
PEDC Executive Director Maureen Hammond gave an overview of the responsibilities of the organization charged with both maintaining existing jobs and bringing new primary manufacturing jobs to Paris and Lamar County. District 4 Paris City Council member Mihir Pankaj spoke about city plans.
The group also received an update on the illegal immigration situation at the Texas border by Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass who said the situation remains critical for the various law enforcement agencies assigned to patrol the border. Cass requested prayer for both those patrolling the border and for those who face the dangers border crossings present.
Billed as a forum for candidates in the upcoming May 6 municipal and school board elections, two candidates attended, Paris City Council candidate Rudy Kessel in District 7 and Prairiland ISD candidate Craig Tims in District 6.
Hammond emphasized the importance of job retention before mentioning new industries that have located here in recent months.
“If you can’t take care of what’s in your backyard, it’s impossible to bring in new industry,} Hammond said. “So that’s our number one priority and then recruiting new industry and then entrepreneurship to cultivate an ecosystem that fosters startups.”
In enumerating job retention and new companies during the past couple of years, Hammond mentioned a new facility in the Gene Stallings Industrial Park on SW Loop 286 being constructed by the Texas Department of Transportation for its regional office, the expansion of Metro Gate, the new Delco Trailer facility, both on Highway 82 West, Crosslake Aerospace in Blossom, formerly the Blossom Machine Shop. She also mentionLionshead Tire and Wheel, now under construction in the Northwest Industrial Park on NW Loop 286, and most recently, Universal Fabricating in the former Delco Trailer building in Sumner and Ametsa Packaging in the former JSkinner Bakery facility on NW Loop 286.
“In the last three years, we have supported over 1,000 jobs with more than 600 new jobs over the next couple of years,” Hammond said. “The total capital investment is $104 million and the estimated annual payroll is $50 million with a total annual economic impact of $265 million for both direct and indirect jobs.”
Going forward, Hammond said PEDC owns roughly 400 acres of land available for new attractions, some with rail connections near Kimberly-Clark and across from the Gene Stallings Business Park on SW Loop 286 and some remaining in and near the Northwest Industrial Park on NW Loop 286.
Pankaj continued with an upbeat presentation about the new branding campaign launched recently by the city, PEDC and Lamar County Chamber of Commerce to present a unified marketing effort and continued with plans for the city to include a new Development Code to make it easier for residential, commercial and industrial building to take place within the city by having a one-stop, accessible process.
“We want to make it a lot easier for contractors to be able to go out and build and just have good communication with regards to how we do things,” Pankaj said. “We want to make things faster and more efficient.”
To support new development, Pankaj talked about a housing study now being conducted to see what type residences are needed most in the community to meet the needs of a growing workforce. He also mentioned progress on the wastewater treatment plant renovation north of the city, also necessary for growth.
Pankaj encouraged members of the audience to consider serving on the various city boards and commissions. Applications are available on the city’s website as well as from the city clerk’s office at City Hall. Application deadline is June 9 with appointments to be made by Paris City Council at a June 26 meeting.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.