Over two hundred volunteers worked together at Paris parks, streets and waterways Saturday for the first Make Lamar County Shine/Keep Paris Beautiful trash off. The Paris News reported Thursday that the volunteers collected 207 bags of trash and removed various debris from every quandrant in the city. Thumbs up!
PTX Con returned for a second time last weekend, giving local pop culture enthusiasts a great opportunity to get together and express their creativity. These kinds of events are fun, but are typically held in bigger cities. It’s great to see something like this in Paris.
