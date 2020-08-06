Detroit ISD will begin its school year Aug. 21. Originally, the district planned for Aug. 19 to be the start date, however, it decided to add two days so teachers could prepare their classrooms for social distancing and remote learning, according to Superintendent Kathie Thompson.
“Covid-19 has brought about many necessary changes at Detroit ISD. Our goal is to keep our staff and students well and virus free. We have many protocols in place to do that, and you can find the specifics in our DISD Back to School Plan and our Instructional Plan on our website on Aug. 4,” Thompson said.
School is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. with the tardy bell ringing at 7:45 a.m.
Included in the Back to School plan are instructions for parents to help ensure the safety of their students during the academic year.
“Early drop-offs are discouraged due to the congregation of students and the spread of the virus. Dismissal time for elementary is 3:20 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for the secondary school,” Thompson said.
Face coverings will be required for all students both inside the building and on buses. Both asynchronous learning, better known as location independent learning, and face-to-face classes will be offered for students.
“The only similarity between the plan in the spring is that the students will learn from home,” Thompson said.
According to Thompson, pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students must be engaged in three hours of work a day. Sixth through 12th graders must have four hours of work a day. Attendance for students working from home will be based on the amount of work returned that day.
The district is encouraging parents to pick up and drop off students due to buses not being suited for adequate social distancing. However, a bus will be available for students who need transportation, and it will run on an amended bus schedule.
“A shuttle bus from the elementary to the high school campus will not be offered this year with the exception of children of the staff members. All others must be picked up at their home campus,” Thompson said.
The district has purchased four additional electrostatic sprayers to better disinfect classrooms and buses.
To view the entire back to school plan, visit the Detroit ISD Facebook page and website.
