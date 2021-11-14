Higgins Elementary School principal Lori Malone announced the following students have achieved academic excellence for the first nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
First-grade: Brelynn Addy, Zari Alcolea, Levi Allmon, Gavin Anderson, Davis Barnes, Nancy Bergen, Baylor Bethea, Kylie Brandi, Kason Buckaloo, Hailey Cecil, Jonathan Chancellor, Joseph Cortes, Hadley Craig, Lincoln Crawford, Amelia Decker, Jasper Drake, Ryker Echo, Mason Edelhauser, Lana Enns, Jackson Farmer, Lane Ferguson, Carson Franklin, Charles Freilinger, Lincoln Funk, Elizabeth Harris, Emmalynn Harris, Rex Head, Eleanor Headley, Liam Hogan, Aubree House, Ava Jones, Aubree Kauss, Hadley Lawson, Valerie Lee, Jason McClain, Easton McGill, Averi McKinney, Eli Mitchell, Joanie Myers, Tinley Nelson, Lucas Neufeld, Lincoln North, Piper Olivares, Matteo Olvera, Evian Pirtle, Braelynn Pool, Jimena Ramirez, Tessy Recendiz, Elijah Rember, Jacob Russell, Hunter Sessums, Maya Shafiq, Sebastian Slagle, Sam Smyers, Rylee Sneed, Mason Soliz, Alycia Spradlin, Jordan Story, Jack Walker, David Wells, Eli Whitley, Madelyn Winton, Ledger Wood and Braylin Wooten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.