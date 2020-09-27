Here at Prairiland ISD, we are trying to keep things as normal as possible while dealing with what seems to be insurmountable obstacles.
I must stress that each member of our staff has taken on the mission for our school year to be successful. All across our nation, all areas of normalcy are being attacked, and people are striving to survive the huge changes brought on by Covid-19. Yes, the coronavirus has cast a web of doubt upon the security of safety and the future of education as well. However, no matter the challenges that our education system faces, Prairiland ISD is moving forward and facing each challenge daily.
I feel that our entire staff has stepped up to meet the needs of our students. Extra precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Not only have we tried our best to prepare and keep our school a safe haven with extra precautions, but our teachers are going above and beyond to create a successful scenario for the remote learners.
There is no definite answer to the problems created by the virus, and truthfully, at this point trial and error is ongoing, but we are working together and trying to secure educational practices that work for all our students. The challenge is real, and trying to make remote learning a meaningful experience for each student is demanding, to say the least.
As we begin the last week of the first six weeks, I can honestly say that we must be doing something right. The parents, students, community and staff have pulled together to guarantee that sound education continues even in all of the chaos caused by Covid-19. It is to the credit of all of us trying, experimenting and implementing ways to make sure that our students receive the best education possible. Other strategies that have ensured success so far are sticking to a schedule, addressing the emotional toll, planning in advance, constant communication among staff and trying to identify key practices for handling the various situations that arise daily.
We are doing all we can to keep students’ groups small and requiring masks and social distancing. It has been a big adjustment, but by taking precautionary actions and making changes to our daily routine, we are doing our best to safeguard our students within their school environment and doing whatever it takes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to keep our school opened. After five weeks into the school year, we have had a few cases of Covid-19 and some quarantined students, but we are staying steadfast in our preventive practices.
As we began our 2020 school year in August, we had some new additions to our staff. On the Deport campus, we added Kelly Blalock, Staci Hagood, Jessie Pope and Wendy Hooge. On the Blossom campus, Rachel Henson, Tiffany Phillips, Courtney Watson and Ashley Johnson were added. Prariland Junior High added Sheltyn Earley and Misty Smith. The most notable changes were on the high school campus with the additions of Jala Nation, Ronda Weatherford, Kelly Pickle, Roger Daugherty, Candace Evers, Luke Chipman, Dana Stowell, Heath Blalock, Cody Vick, Erwin Barnard, David Hart and John Kellgo.
Our campus improvements over the five-month break included renovation of the softball and football fields and reconstruction of the tennis courts. We are always looking for ways to improve our campus, technology and curriculum. Our new curriculum director, Kelly Pickle, is getting information out to our teachers and working with all campuses to guarantee that we present the lessons and strategies recommended by Texas Education Agency.
Regardless of all the challenges we are facing this year, our school district continues to strive for excellence, and I stand firm in the fact that Prairiland, year after year, meets the needs of each student. Prairiland is in the business of developing and teaching students to become upstanding citizens as we mold and challenge their minds. We are proud of our many accomplishments, academically and through extracurricular participation. Our motto,”learners today, leaders tomorrow,” rings through clearly as all of our preparation and energy goes into the development and individual growth of each student who attends our school.
I would say that we are meeting the present day challenge as well as we can, and we are staying positive and Prairiland strong. I am extremely proud of the Prairiland School District.
