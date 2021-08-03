The Paris Junior College board of regents will meet at a special meeting Thursday to discuss budget calculations and also propose a tax rate for 2021-2022.
The tax rate is expected to stay the same from last year’s rate of 8.9 cents per $100 valuation.
The board will also appoint two regents for the Texas Success Center Board of Trustees Institute in September in Austin.
The meeting will be at noon Thursday in the Founders Room at the administration building.
