Paris ISD strives each and every day to be a school that “Embraces Diversity and Drives Success.” We want to ensure that our students and staff have opportunities to grow, not only intellectually, but also socially and emotionally. Our goal is to push the limits on the heights of their success.
Giving student choice provides an environment for student success. We offer an environment that supports varied learning styles and the individual interests and needs of our students. As one of the largest school districts in Northeast Texas, we have resources and the facilities to meet the needs and interests of all students.
Numerous studies show that the foundation for a successful higher education begins at an early age. This is first established at Lamar County Head Start and Givens Early Childhood Center for families who qualify. Both campuses offer a full day learning experience to allow for students to be better prepared in their learning journey. Our two elementary schools — Aikin and Justiss — have received the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools award for the past three years and are nominated again this year, for schools that go the extra mile each day, building an environment where students and staff feel safe and connected. Students are encouraged to reach their full potential both creatively and academically.
Crockett Intermediate and Paris Junior High offers nurturing, creative learning environments in a culture of social and emotional support. Students develop self-confidence and problem-solving skills while taking classes such as band, outdoors exploration, advanced technology and visual arts, along with a rigorous academic core curriculum.
Paris High School offers a strong science, technology, engineering and math program. Students can take photography, business, culinary arts, robotics, forensic science, criminal justice, health science, agriculture related classes and pre-engineering courses. Our state-of-the-art CTE facility with an automotive classroom and lab provides students with hands on experience to develop skills to be successful in today’s workforce. PHS encourages students to begin their college career and offers students the opportunity to earn up to 32 dual credit hours of college as well as AP and College entrance exams that are fully funded by Paris ISD. One of the results of a quality Paris ISD education is that annually student SAT average scores exceed local, state and national averages.
Our advanced academic program has been recognized as one of the best in the state. The College Board recognized 14 Paris High School students with AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams. The district has received recognitions by the Texas Education Agency for college readiness success, as well as proven well above average success with College, Career & Military Readiness. Our students are prepared with rigor and are accepted by prestigious universities such as Air Force & Naval Academy, Cornell, Duke, MIT, WestPoint, Notre Dame, Stanford, and all major universities in the U.S. In addition, our graduates are awarded on average more than $1.5 million each year in scholarships and grants.
Another option offered in our district is Travis High School of Choice. Families living inside and outside of our district boundaries can request to attend Travis High School of Choice and participate in a non-traditional, self-paced high school learning environment and earn a high school diploma.
We are continually evaluating the needs of our students and our community. Recent projects to update and add on to existing campuses like Crockett Intermediate School and Paris Junior High, allows us to continue to grow as a district and welcome more students
As an open enrollment school district, Paris ISD continues its legacy of excellence in education with high student achievement, which showcases the ever present Wildcat Pride. The result is a school district with strong student and community confidence in the quality of our schools as well as state and national recognition of our success. The district is blessed to have strong campus principals, who hire great teachers who are passionate about teaching their students. This is never more evident than now as teachers go beyond what is expected of them to continue to provide optimal opportunities for our students in the midst of a pandemic.
