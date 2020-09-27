Helping our area students achieve their goals is a challenge Paris Junior College has always risen to. The coronavirus joins a long line of such challenges PJC has met and overcome since 1924, educating generations of alumni who have used their skills and training to strengthen our community.
That said, this is like no challenge I’ve seen in my community college career. We went from a nearly normal first quarter 2020 to full stop after spring break, then all online, and now are venturing towards normal — with the jury still out as to what “normal” will be come January.
Faculty left campus in mid-March and only returned Aug. 31. After shifting all classes online in the spring semester, PJC allowed students needing to complete lab training to return at the beginning of summer, with mostly online classes.
This fall, PJC is still offering mostly online courses but has many face-to-face and hybrid and real-time video classes to help those who need more structure to learn. As we had expected, the demand is greatest for our online classes.
PJC has put in place a number of safety measures, starting with entering campus through a checkpoint with a temperature check. Properly worn face masks are required on campus as is 6 feet of distancing. Sanitizing wipe and hand sanitizer dispensers and plexiglass shielding have been installed.
When a student has tested positive for Covid-19, contact tracing begins and notifications are posted on the PJC Covid dashboard (parisjc.edu/covid-19). We have seen firsthand multiple times over the last couple of months how masks and social distancing work to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
As challenging as this pandemic has been, the last six months have gone by very fast. Further reflection has led me to believe it is because we’ve not really had much to look forward to and events that typically mark our years and memories have not happened. This small bit of normalcy in having employees and students back on campus provides encouragement for the days and months ahead.
What troubles me most is hearing of students believing they should wait this year out. Studies show that students who do not start college within the first year after high school may never attend. At a minimum, losing a year costs a lifetime earning total of about $97,000. Earning a certificate or associate degree boosts lifetime earnings as well — far above the amount spent on education. Students who missed the beginning of fall semester may still sign up for online eight-week flex classes starting Oct. 28.
We are working to add short-term non-credit online skill certifications and face-to-face short-term workforce training meeting the needs of our communities. A new array of courses should be available beginning in mid-October.
The teamwork that I see throughout the college and the camaraderie among departmental groups is always uplifting and reminds me and all of us of the wonderful team that we have at Paris Junior College, ready to serve students and our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.