Chisum Independent School District students, faculty and staff and voting taxpayers continually prepare for success. In May of 2016, our community said “yes” to our students and rewarded the faculty and staff for taking care of our schools by passing a $26,940,000 bond package.
The bond package embodies the vision of our school district: Preparing Today’s Students for Tomorrow’s World. Our bond package is district and community orientated, meaning each campus and every student benefits. Our bond projects are now all completed, and Chisum ISD wishes to thank all of our voting community. Originally scheduled for last March, Chisum ISD would like to invite all community members, taxpayers and parents out to visit all of our new facilities along with our newly remodeled existing facilities once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.
Our students participate or volunteer in a variety of activities, clubs, groups, organizations and events throughout the school year. The Chisum staff is dedicated and committed to serving as role models for students to emulate, while providing the best education and experiences possible.
Academic excellence and success is a tradition at Chisum ISD. Our middle school has won the Academic UIL meet 23 consecutive years. Winning championships has evolved into a long-lasting tradition at our middle school. Our high school academic team unfortunately did not get to opportunity to defend their district championship from the previous year, but is looking forward to March when they get that opportunity. Our elementary is also on a championship winning streak.
Academic excellence is also a long-standing tradition ot our elementary school as they are the defending UIL Academic champions for eight consecutive years. Due to Covid-19, our elementary and middle school competitions have been canceled for this year, but we are looking forward and preparing for the time when we get to compete.
In closing, Chisum students and staff continue to represent our school and community with pride during this unprecedented school year. From our elementary school, to the middle school and high school, we are looking forward to a very productive year while all of our students receive a quality education. As we continue to grow and strive for excellence, Chisum faculty and staff are committed to “Preparing Today’s Students for Tomorrow’s World.”
