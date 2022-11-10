The Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball season came to a close in Mount Vernon as they dropped their regional quarterfinal game to the Hawkins Lady Hawks on Tuesday night.
Detroit finished the season with an overall record of 29-10 while being named district, bidistrict and area champions.
The regional quarterfinal match was close despite the Lady Eagles losing in three straight sets.
Leading in each of the sets wasn’t enough to hold off the strong hitting Lady Hawks that outsized Detroit’s roster in the 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 match loss.
Jeff Allensworth, the head coach, said his team worked hard and played with heart, and they proved that by making it to the regional quarterfinals for only the fourth time since the early 1990’s.
“This team played hard all season, showing they could compete with anyone that came their way,” Allensworth said. “However, Hawkins was a tough team that battled hard and we just came up a little short.”
It was a successful season nonetheless for the Lady Eagles as they were led by five seniors that gave their all for the team.
“I’m extremely proud of the seniors stepping up and making this season such a successful year,” Allensworth said. “I’m sad to see them go, but I know they set a great example for the younger athletes that have to fill their shoes.”
The Lady Eagles take pride in their volleyball team as they have built a successful program year in and year out as this was their 17 consecutive playoff appearance.
“This year’s team has made Detroit ISD extremely proud and proved they were a force to be reckoned with,” Allensworth said. “I’m just proud of how hard they played during the playoffs and throughout the season.”
