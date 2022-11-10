detroit volleyball.jpg
JOE WATSON

The Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball season came to a close in Mount Vernon as they dropped their regional quarterfinal game to the Hawkins Lady Hawks on Tuesday night.

Detroit finished the season with an overall record of 29-10 while being named district, bidistrict and area champions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.