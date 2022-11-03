The Paris High School Blue Blazes Band has earned their fifth trip to the state marching band finals to perform their award winning halftime show “Psychopomp.”
The PHS band placed third at the Area C contest Saturday in Lindale High School
Stadium to earn their ticket to the Class 4A State Marching Band Contest on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the San Antonio Alamodome. The top five bands at Area C qualified for state finals this year.
“The directors and staff of the PHS band are extremely proud of the work of all of the students,” PHS band director Charles Grissom stated. “Our students work hard and have fun when they perform. Their excitement is contagious.”
PHS is scheduled to perform at 2 p.m., with finalist announced at 4 p.m. and finals starting at 7 p.m.
There will be a total of 23 bands competing in the prelims bidding for a chance to be in the top 10 to perform their show one last time in front of an entirely different set of judges.
The PHS band is under the direction of Charles Grissom, assisted by Bryan Ewing,
Beverly Ewing, Luke Hahn, Emily Hahn, and Raphael Ramirez. The PHS colorguard is under the direction of Angela Ramirez and Daniella Ortega.
