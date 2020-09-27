The current pandemic has thrown the nation’s entire educational system upside down. Although I am highly thoughtful of the lives lost due to this virus and the drastic alteration of some families’ economic stability, the changes this virus forced for school systems have been long overdue.
It was so very easy for me to note how quickly and flawlessly all higher education institutions transitioned to remote learning while almost all independent school districts struggled to figure out how to continue educating our youth when they are not physically at school. Most districts struggled due to a lack of well-developed systems and not all students having access to technology and internet. Further, not all of Clarksville ISD teachers had their own technology device.
What the pandemic unveiled was yet another form of inequity of the haves and have nots, or more specifically, the middle class to affluent and the economically disadvantaged. We all can agree that we live in a world that has forced us to learn to embrace technology or at least occasionally use it. Middle class to affluent children have easily made this transition over time as they live in homes equipped with high-speed home internet service and their own technology device.
I very much consider it a responsibility of any local school system to level the playing field so that the disadvantaged student has the same educational opportunities. I am very proud of the work of my administrative team over the past few months as we were able to find the financial resources needed to purchase personal laptops for each CISD teacher and iPads or Chromebooks for each CISD student. What continues to be the new challenge is ensuring that all of our students have access to home internet.
We realized early on that simply giving our teachers technology that they have never richly used was not enough, and we focused on creating a thorough professional development plan that included an unheard of 18 days of summer training to introduce new teaching techniques and software to our teachers.
The new struggle is acclimating both our teachers and students to remote learning. We force remote learning on everyone in our school system once a week. On Wednesdays, all CISD students are home, where they must learn the process of pulling their assignments off the internet and practice submitting those assignments for teacher grading. The initial intent of this plan was to give our teachers the gift of time to work on the work required for such as large shift in professional practices and to further prepare our overall school system for another shutdown should there be one.
On Wednesdays, our teachers have the time now to create meaningful and relevant distance learning assignments while our teacher assistants make contact with students and parents who are not completing remote lessons in a timely manner. Our custodians deep clean our school building mid-week while our kids remain at home. Ultimately, I must give credit to parents and the community as they are the ones who have found the alternative safe places for our kids to complete their assignments.
As I write this, we are approaching our third Wednesday, and I can say that we learn something needs improvement with each Wednesday. The most eye-opening thing we have learned thus far is that we must add keyboarding into our school system at the elementary level as we had initially gave little thought to how a lack of proper keyboarding skills drastically adds to the assignment completion time of our students.
I am not sure that public school education will ever be the same, and I have to side with the fact that it should never revert to what it once was. We are easily a more nimble organization now. A great example of this is a bad weather day no longer will impede our pursuit to provide academic opportunities for our kids. With a few quick phone calls and emails, we now can easily transition to our distant learning platform. Perhaps more important, providing our kids with an education rich in technology further prepares them for higher education and what awaits them in the rapidly transitioning workforce.
