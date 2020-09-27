The Covid-19 pandemic has affected so many of us in a variety of ways, and the start of the 2020-21 school year has been different. As a district, we are thrilled to have our students back on our campuses. Our teachers are excited about the opportunity to teach our students and accept the challenges of educating them in the middle of this pandemic.
Our district leadership team has worked tirelessly to develop health and safety guidelines to keep our students and staff safe. We recognize that people have different opinions, but we believe everyone has the health and well-being of our students and staff foremost in their hearts. Please remember that guidelines from local and state agencies are continually changing. We encourage you to visit our website often for the most updated information.
North Lamar ISD students and staff have been busy with in-person learning, at-home learning, athletic competitions, band competitions and online debate competitions. In addition, our athletic department has added middle school softball and baseball programs this year.
While some things have changed this year, others will remain the same. Our staff members at North Lamar ISD will remain focused on meeting our students’ academic, social and emotional needs. We must all work together, as one big Panther family of employees, students, parents and community members, with the common goal of serving our students to provide the highest educational experience.
Many years from now, others may ask us about the time in history when Covid-19 affected our lives. Hopefully, we will all be able to say that our families did the best they could and that our school districts across the great state of Texas did too.
Thank you for your confidence in North Lamar ISD and for supporting our children and their futures.
