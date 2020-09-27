Detroit ISD is off to a running start in the 2020-21 school year. As with all other schools, Covid-19 has been a major concern. We made plans and adjustments that adhere to Texas Education Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as we prepared for the year. This was all done with the knowledge that school may not be in session, but we wanted to be ready when they arrived. Fortunately, with board, community and parent support, we were able to open on time.
The first days of school were different with temperature checks upon arrival, some kids learning remotely, masks on students and staff. As we have adjusted to the new norm, our days are going by quickly and successfully.
Remote learning, cleaning protocols, masks and just the overall idea of Covid-19 lurking has brought about a new level of stress for our staff. We currently have 517 students enrolled at DISD and 16% of those are remote. We have not had a positive case at this time, but know it could happen at any time. Our school nurse, Cady Wolf, has done a remarkable job of communicating with our staff and parents about illnesses and what needs to be done. We are very proud of our parents for staying on top of their child’s illnesses and keeping them at home when they have any questionable symptoms.
DISD had a few staff changes this year, and we are very excited about what they bring. Jordan Wood, our new head football coach, comes to us from Daingerfield. He has brought positive changes to our team and students. Our tough preseason has not reflected the improvement on the scoreboard, but the team will be ready for district play.
Heather Wood is teaching on the secondary campus and is our cheer sponsor. Her leadership with our cheerleaders has been exciting for our school. Her goal is to move toward competing at UIL in the coming years.
Erik Wilkinson is teaching middle school science and is assistant baseball coach. Taylor Perry and Brittany Ramsay have joined the ELAR department in the middle school. Trevor McCoin, a recent DISD graduate, is helping set up new technology and assisting with coaching. Karen Purcell, PARA, Connie Crews, custodial, and Leticia Morelos, secretary, have joined the high school staff. Head Start has one new addition to their staff, Julia Wilson.
The Detroit Head Start Center is currently serving 72 students with six receiving virtual instruction. The center has made several new additions to the program. An extra teacher assistant was hired as a floater, which is an extra hand in the classroom, covers teachers for parent meetings/conferences, helps with administering screenings/assessments and other duties. The program also added a large shade over the sandbox area and a new outdoor classroom area. This area is used for outdoor lessons/activities and gives the children a place to get outside on rainy days, provides a place to hold outdoor parent and Policy Council meetings, and it’s an awesome place to hop on bouncy balls, dribble and shoot basketballs, draw with chalk and just enjoy the fresh air. The center is also starting a new parenting curriculum that teaches and reinforces many of the same Conscious Discipline strategies that the teaching staff uses in the classroom.
The elementary school has seen many changes this year. The need for online learning and ability to streamline parental and student communication has led to an influx of technology on our campus. Since August, we have added 102 Chromebooks to our third, fourth and fifth grades, which allows each student to have their own device. We also expect the delivery of 102 iPads for our Pre-K, kindergarten, first- and second-grade classrooms to upgrade our existing technology. During this time, our teachers and students have learned completely new educational platforms to teach and communicate with each other.
We are utilizing Seesaw, Google Classroom, Waterford Lab and several other technology-based educational approaches to extend the learning of our students. Each day our students are embracing the newest technology while continuing our already strong traditional classroom education to extend the knowledge base of these 21st century learners.
Our high school and middle school campuses have moved forward with the use of Google Classroom for all of our remote learners and our on campus users. Being one to one on these campuses, the more consistent use of technology was an easy progression. The challenges of remote learning are still present, but our staff has been remarkable with problem solving and helping the kids continue to learn at home.
This is the second year for our Certified Nurse Aide class at Detroit ISD. Due to Covid-19, our instruction was cut short in the 2019-20 school year, but our students continued to learn over the summer in preparation to take the test when it is offered. Culinary Arts offers a wide variety of opportunities for students to practice catering and entertaining skills. A safe serve certificate is offered through this class.
Detroit ISD has an active FFA that provides our students an opportunity to earn a welding certificate, floral design certificate and develop leadership skills. We have several students who earned National and State FFA scholarships this past year. Competing in Ag Mechanics, livestock shows, and judging teams are all areas our kids are able to earn awards and develop leadership skills at DISD.
Tracy Denny, with the Detroit High School Ag Department and FFA, applied for and received two national grants totaling $18,000 for the building of the Detroit Community Garden and Education Center. The first grant is from the Bayer Fund — Growing American Communities for $15,000 — where we were selected after a rigorous application and interview process. Only 25 were given in the United States to rural schools for a community project. The second one came two days later from the National FFA Association, where we were selected and awarded a $3,000 Living to Serve National FFA Year Long Grant to allow us to better serve our community after an application and an interview. Mrs. Denny’s Greenhouse classes will grow all the plants and vegetables for the garden and be the caretakers. The Community plus Head Start to 12th grade can use it for projects or learning, especially STEM teachers.
Our freshman and sophomore classes are small and have very few boys, which has left us a short on numbers for high school athletics. We have a robust group of junior high students who are going to increase our numbers in the future. We are excited about having a junior high football team that has a large number of boys playing. Volleyball numbers are also increasing with two teams at the high school and three teams at the junior high level. We are in a rebuilding year for both sports after losing some key seniors to graduation, but the future is bright for both of these sports.
Our Covid-19 closure gave our maintenance and transportation staff an opportunity to catch up on overdue projects and general maintenance that sometimes gets neglected during the school year. We started the year with fresh paint, updated buildings, outdoor lunch seating areas, resurfaced/striped parking lots, and freshly waxed floors among many other things. Buses were fine-tuned and ready for the new year. A new bus purchase is in the plans for this school year. A new digital messaging sign will be in place in the near future sponsored by our educational partner, Third Coast Bank.
We have just finished our baseline testing to see where our students are academically so we can move forward assisting in weaknesses from the extended closure. Most campus staff were pleasantly surprised at how well the students performed and felt that was a tribute to the partnership we had between our parents and school during the closure.
Detroit ISD, our students, staff and community are looking forward to a full year of learning and growing in 2020-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.