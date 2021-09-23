The needs of Clarksville ISD should be classified as extreme and in need of immediate attention. Three years ago, I inherited a district with an academic rating of 67, and we now sit 12 points better at 79. Although we are better, I can assure those who are reading that this district cannot be fully restored until certain critical infrastructure issues are addressed.
A school bond places the district and its students in the absolute best position to move beyond the healthy 79 rating. Succinctly put: Facilities matter and cannot be acquired without the majority of local communities making a bold statement by going beyond what is lawfully financially required of them and supporting kids attending their local school district.
This is the second in a series of editorials in my quest to effectively provide information to all interested Clarksville community members. This edition discusses the specific needs at Clarksville High School.
Clarksville High School
Clarksville High has one of the most interesting school facility stories of note. The original structure burned down in the summer of 1987, and the new school opened in the fall of 1989 through insurance claims funds. The current middle school section was part of the high school, then serving as its library. Records show the former library now serving as the district’s middle school was built in 1966. A $1.7 million loan was secured in 2011 to convert the high school library and ready it to host all district middle school students.
The new Clarksville High School went into service 32 years ago, and a quick walk through the campus quickly leads one to conclude that not much has been done in the area of providing upgrades to bring the school up to modern 21st century educational standards. The campus classrooms still contain chalk boards instead of the more modern promethium boards that kids see in college or the workforce. We have a library that is not very inviting as it still contains several bookshelves of books that kids could easily access on their individually assigned Chromebooks.
The roof that currently protects Clarksville High School is a great example of what issues we face with a 32-year-old building with minimal adjustments since its original construction. The roofs have reached the end of their useful life and are starting to cause structural problems due to leaks in several areas. We received several bids for replacement and ultimately settled on a company that will replace the roofing system at the high school for $300,000.
Although I inherited aging facilities replete with problems, I also inherited a healthy fund balance to address some of these issues. At last month’s board meeting, our school board supported my proposal to pull money from our fund balance to pay for the roof replacement now, to remodel the school library to make it more user friendly by creating more collaborative work spaces for students, to upgrade the aging HVAC systems, and to replace cafeteria equipment that either no longer works or does not work at the level needed to provide healthy meals to students during the day.
I do not consider a 32-year-old school to be an ancient facility. The high school facility is not in the same shape as Cheatham Elementary. Community members should still expect CISD to make good use of this building, yet in order to do that, the community will need to consider an investment in that facility now that would extend its use.
The extraction from the fund balance to address some of our current needs at Clarksville High School had a twofold purpose: 1) We determined that those needs should not wait or be contingent on the outcome of a bond, and 2) It demonstrates to the community that we are in a partnership and we are making every effort to be great stewards of taxpayer dollars. However, there are so many other things that need to be done at this campus that will place our teachers and our students in the best possible position to receive a top-notch education. The other things that are needed are restroom upgrades, a safety vestibule added to the entrance of the school that we now see as being standard in schools today,and the relocation of some other district facilities that will reduce transition time for our students.
