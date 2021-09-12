PATTONVILLE — For years, Laurie Gibson was an integral part of the Prairiland athletic department, serving as the coach of the Patriots cheerleading team. Now, she’s rejoining the squad after 13 years away from cheerleading.
“It feels so good to be back,” she said. “It honestly feels like coming home.”
While Gibson is happy to be back, she said she wishes it was closer to a normal year for her squad, as Covid-19 has continued to throw things into chaos.
“We’re not doing pep rallies this year, unfortunately,” she said. “I wish we could; the girls really want to do them, but that’s just one of the ways the virus has thrown everything off.”
Gibson also said she’s unsure if the team will compete in UIL cheerleading competitions, and she said it’s something that is still being discussed and looked at.
And though they haven’t been able to host any pep rallies, and the possibility of competing is up in the air, Gibson said she is still proud of the way the cheerleaders have brought energy and excitement to the sideline of football games.
“It’s been fun,” she said of the sideline and halftime performances of her squad. “They’re all talented and they really enjoy what they do.”
This year’s squad is young, with only one senior in the form of captain Savannah Colwell, and Gibson said she couldn’t be happier with the job Colwell has done leading the group and doing her part to carry on the Lady Patriot cheer tradition at Prairiland. And as for the younger girls on the team, they’re plenty talented and seemed primed to continue growing and improving in the years to come.
“I just want them to be the best they can,” Gibson said. “And I also want them to all have fun along the way.”
