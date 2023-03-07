North Lamar ISD
to cancel election
The North Lamar Board of Trustees is expected to cancel a May 6 general election and declare incumbents Sheila Daughtrey, Stephen “Red” Holmes and Joel Sanders elected when the board meets at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
A public hearing is scheduled to review the district’s annual report as presented by interim public relations director Melissa Allen.
Consent agenda items include the finance director’s state of position and investment report, payment of monthly bills and tax collections as well as approval of previous meeting notes.
Regular agenda Items are to include an attendance and enrollment report, a curriculum report and an update on career and technology offerings.The board is expected to appoint a member to serve on the Teacher of the Year Selection Committee and approve a resolution to nominate Superintendent Kelli Stewart as Texas Association of School Board’s Superintendent of the Year.
Executive session topics include renew, proposed non-renewal, proposed termination of non-probationary professional personnel to include teachers, administrators and other professionals.
