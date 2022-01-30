Aaron Bridges, principal of Chisum Middle School, has announced the honor rolls for the third six weeks reporting period of the 2021-22 year.
A Honor Roll
Sixth grade: Dakota Boren, Chloe Brandt, Addisyn Burchinal, Kendall Carroll, Travis Corley, Noah Dickson, Adrian Dyck, Aubrey Erwin, Ethan Estep, Delilah Fehr, Leah Hutchings, Brooklyn Ingram, Mahaley Kennedy, Kennedy Kirby, Jarrett Laatimer, Shelby McFadden, Logan Meyer, Cambria Outland, Kamora Scott, Claytie Simpson, Weston Thiessen, Rayder Waldroup, Heidi Wheaton, Alison Wieler and Payton Williams.
Seventh grade: Ethan Armstrong, Zeke Baird, Laramie Blackshear, Jace Braziel, Kylen Chennault, Lukaas Dickson, Brooklyn Enriquez, Ruth Harms, Remie Moore, McKenzie Morin, Isabella Teran, Maricruz Teran, Alyson Tinajero, Nathan Wall, Cutter Weets, Cylee Wherley, Gracyn Whitaker and Teresa Zermeno.
Eighth grade: Kennedi Ball, Maggie Ballard, Collin Bell, Destinee Bennett, Addison Bradberry, Breelyn Bridges, Sawyer Brooks, Cadie Bush, Taylor Crutcher, Kaden Daniel, Sabrina Dyck, Cole Erwin, Ansley Fisher, Greyson Good, Kayelynn Gordon, Taylor Hargan, Drake Howard, Ashlyn Hutchison, Arthur Leigh-Manuell, Molly Martin, Mason K Miller, Emma Northam, Rachel Ovando, Carley Patterson, Bralee Reed, Ryan Roddy, Hannah Russell, Cadriene Snell, Kaitlyn Springett, Thomas Thiessen, Nathan Turner and Zali Waldrip.
A/B Honor Roll
Sixth grade: Cali Birdsong, Ava Boone, Elijah Bradley, Savannah Bridgers, Carmen Chages, Kamryn Crossland, Payton Eubanks, Kaden Floyd, Abigail Forsyth, Kyle Gose, Haylee Hardy, Ty Henry, Brayden Jordan, Colton King, Emilee Massey, Bryleigh Morton, Kolby Myers, Eliu Quezada, Kain Rosson, Jazzminn Serrano, Aniyah Smith, Chloe Taylor, Mayle Upton, John Vera, Kason Vickers, Gianni West and Skyla Woods.
Seventh grade: Logan Bacorn, Rachel Barnett, Clayton Bramlett, Ava Brown, Yanely Calvillo Uriegas, Hayes Chalaire, Michael Clark, Cheyanne Fernandez, Jesslee Friesen, Nellie Hildebrandt, Kayden Martinez, Dyllan Melchior, Brayden Mitchell, Sophia Moore, Brynlee Peacock, Celesity Perry, Ethan Relford, Tanner Spear, Gunner Termin and Ilee Williams.
Eighth grade: Gavin Anderson, Derick Ballard, Sean Blevins, Claire Boutwell, Memphis Bridgers, Adelyn Brown, Antaneah Burton, Chyanna Childres, Breana Cryer, Raegen Cupit, Courtney Dyck, Johnathon Futrell, Gracie Gaytan, Kearstin Green, Alando Harms, Hunter Holland, Aiden Jones, Whitley Kennedy, Jarrett Leverett, Michael McHam, Alie Megason, Jacee Michaud, Ember Morrison, Melissa Owens, Bella Preston, Chloe Reimer, Maris Sanchez, Brandol Sevastian, Maegan Sikes, Jazzlynn Smith, Memphis Spangler, Bailey Taylor, Hayden Templeton, Zoey Tingen and Conner Tuley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.