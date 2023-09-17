JOHNTOWN — If fans were looking for excitement Friday night, then the Homecoming contest between Rivercrest and Chisum was just the ticket.
Both teams combined for 104 points offensively as the Mustangs managed to escape “The Swamp” with a 54-50 victory, putting a damper on the Rebels Homecoming festivities, and earn their first victory of the season in the process.
Rivercrest meanwhile fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss.
The Chisum offense started the scoring with a quick drive in the opening quarter which ended with senior quarterback Matthew Griffith running it in for a 20-yard touchdown, which was followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 8-0 just four minutes into the first quarter.
Rivercrest would answer right back with a quick drive that was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown run by junior running back JaQuan Brown.
The Rebels tied the game with a successful two-point conversion with the offensive showcasing continuing throughout the first quarter as both teams carved up the opposing defense.
After the dust settled in the first quarter, it was the Rebels leading 22-16.
In the second quarter, the Chisum offense drove down to the Rebel’s one yard line and Griffith would sneak it into the end zone for his third touchdown of the game.
Rivercrest responded with a methodical drive that started at their own 45 yard and ended with quarterback Mark Grider throwing a touchdown pass from the one-yard line.
JaQuan Brown would punch it in for the two-point conversion making the score 30-22 in favor of the Rebels with 5:30 left in the first half.
Both offenses seemed to score at will for the remainder of the half with both offenses trading touchdowns within the final 30 seconds of the half, with Chisum heading to the locker room leading 38-36.
Chisum got the ball to start the second half and it started with a bang.
Griffith would record his fifth touchdown of the game followed by a successful two-point conversion, which put Chisum in the lead at 46-36.
Going with the theme of the evening, the Rivercrest offense would answer right back with a touchdown drive that ended with quarterback Mark Grider throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior Cameron Lowe.
JaQuan Brown would punch it in for two and the Rebels cut the Mustang lead to two at 46-44 with 7:55 left in the third quarter.
The Mustang offense took the ball on the ensuing drive and drove down the field and ended the third of the Rivercrest one yard line.
Griffith got his sixth touchdown of the game to make it 54-44 after the two-point conversion.
Once again, the Rebels responded on the very next play of their drive. Quarterback Mark Grider would find junior wide receiver Conor Herring open down the sideline for a 63-yard touchdown pass. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion, the Rebels cut the lead down to 4, 54-50 with 10:57 left to play in the game.
Despite Chisum eating up a lot of the clock offensively and a fumble recovery by the Rebels late in the game, neither team would find the endzone again.
Chisum is back at home against the Prairiland Patriots with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium. The game will be the district opener for the Mustangs.
Rivercrest meanwhile is on the road next week taking on the Como-Pickton Eagles with kickoff scheduled at 7:30 at Ron Heflin Field. This will also serve as the district opener for the Rebels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.