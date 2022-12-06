In addition to old cars, dogs, the beach and traveling, I love history.
I got a big dose of it Sunday when the P.R.I.D.E. Association of Clarksville held a tour of four historic places in the Red River County seat.
One of the stops was the Lennox House which I have wanted to see since I found out about it more than a year ago when I moved to Paris.
The outside is, of course, out there for all the world to see. It is a majestic Victorian era building in the Queen Anne style and adds a touch of elegance to the Clarksville landscape.
But it has always been closed to the curious like me. But Sunday it was open and in I went along with a lot of other people.
Anne Evetts, who is a member of the Red River Historical Society said that a few years ago there were tours, but as time went by it was closed to tours as crowds dwindled. But the crowd was back Sunday and got to learn a bit about the house.
The inside is just as fine as the outside with the guest parlor, music room and sun porch filled with wicker furniture. There are several fireplaces and the house had a basement where the laundry and coal bins were. The dining room table was set for an elegant family meal and the butler’s pantry showcased the rest of the family’s china and crystal.
The house was completed in 1897 and was the home of Charles David Lennox and Sallie Bagby Lennox along with their children David, Bagby and Martha. A fourth child, Rammie, died before reaching adulthood, but the other three after schooling in Waxahachie and at institutions back East returned to live out their lives in Clarksville.
The aforementioned music room houses a baby grand piano that was a gift to Martha from her parents for her high school graduation.
Evetts pointed out something common in the homes of the finer homes of the period.
The music room and dining room are closed off by pocket doors and Evetts said on the music room side the pocket doors are finished with deep, luxurious oak. That is the side guests to the home would see. While the other side of the pocket doors that faced the dining area were covered in the cheaper pine.
The home has two indoor bathrooms and five bedrooms. The children’s rooms were upstairs while the downstairs bedroom was for the parents. Indoor plumbing was quite the luxury in those days as were the number of fireplaces.
Another thing I learned was that Martha was a painter and prolific. All the paintings adorning the walls of the upstairs hallway were created by her.
And speaking of painting, another thing I learned was that the historical society used to sponsor an artist-in-residence for a week at the house.
The only requirement for the artists was that during their stays they had to leave one of their pieces of artwork behind. So many of those pieces are hanging in the downstairs hallway.
The other stops on the tour were the Old Church Theatre which is now a townhome and The First Presbyterian Church which was built in 1905. It is still home to a congregation today.
The fine brick building standing today has ties to the two previous wooden structures that served the congregation before the “newer” building was built. Both the wooden churches burned. The second building burned after it was struck by lightning.
According to church history, “... the wind and heat from the fire caused the church bell to ring its own death knell until the belfry crashed to the ground. When the bell was found afterward, the metal was not destroyed, so it was sent to the factory to be recast. This bell is still calling the congregation to worship each Sunday.”
The fourth building on the tour was once a grocery store and a cab service called Conlan’s Grocery and Taxi.
It was once a grocery store and provided the town with a taxi service from 1938 until the ’60s.
The building has been refurbished and remodeled by its current owners Keith and Janet Green.
The plan is to rent the space as an apartment complete with its own courtyard where the grocery store used to be.
When it was a grocery store, patrons could order their groceries and then have them delivered in the cab.
All in all, it was a fine way to spend a Sunday afternoon strolling down Clarksville’s memory lane.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
