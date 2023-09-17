QUEEN CITY — Non-district play this season hasn’t been kind to the Clarksville Tigers.
Friday night was unfortunately no different as the Queen City Bulldogs handed the Tigers a crushing 62-0 defeat on the road, bringing CHS overall record to 0-4 on the season.
The good news for the Tigers is now they will have two weeks off to re-energize before returning to the field Oct. 6 for the district opener against Linden-Kildare.
After falling behind 8-0 with 10:00 left in the first quarter, the Tigers had a chance to make things very interesting when K.D. Taylor hauled in a 50-yard pass from Jonathan Olguin that put Clarksville in business on the Queen City one yard line.
But from that point, Clarksville would move backwards, and the drive would end when Olguin was intercepted by a Bulldog defender on the goal line.
The apparent 100-yard return for a touchdown was called back due to a penalty, putting the Bulldogs on their own five-yard line to start the drive, which ended two plays later with a 70 yard touchdown pass.
With 7:11 remaining in the first quarter, the 14-0 lead was something Clarksville would not be able to recover from.
Queen City grew its lead to 20-0 by the end of the opening period, and the Bulldogs would continue to dominate the contest, building a 41-0 halftime advantage.
With the teams moving to a running game clock to start the second half, the lead increased to 47-0, a score that would stand when the teams moved to the final quarter. A 12-yard scoring run, and a 24-yard fumble return for a touchdown ended the scoring during the fourth quarter.
Clarksville turned the ball over on two occasions during the game, while Queen City did not commit a turnover.
The Tigers also found it tough to move the ball as several plays went for a loss of yards in the game.
Queen city would record over 300 yards of total offense with over 200 yards arriving through the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.