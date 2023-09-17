Clarksville ISD logo

QUEEN CITY — Non-district play this season hasn’t been kind to the Clarksville Tigers.

Friday night was unfortunately no different as the Queen City Bulldogs handed the Tigers a crushing 62-0 defeat on the road, bringing CHS overall record to 0-4 on the season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.