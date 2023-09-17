For the second week in a row, the Cooper Bulldogs found themselves in an offensive slugfest against a quality opponent.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they managed to come out on the winning end of things, once again for the second week in a row.
Markell Smith managed to rack up 163 yards rushing with two touchdowns as the Bulldogs survived 42-35 against the Collinsville Pirates, handing them their first loss of the season Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
With the win the Bulldogs moved to 3-1 on the season and have won two straight games.
Both teams came out swinging in the first quarter as Collinsville took the lead on a six-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 after the successful extra point.
Cooper responded with a 60-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 7-6 as the point after attempt was no good.
The Pirates were back in front with a three-yard touchdown run to make it 14-6, before Cooper came back with a 47-yard touchdown run to make it 14-12 going to the second.
Collinsville was left off the scoreboard before halftime as the Bulldogs grabbed a pair of rushing touchdowns from six and 91-yards out respectively, along with a pair of successful two-point conversions to give them a 28-14 lead going to the break.
In the third quarter the Bulldogs extended their lead to 34-14 with a 24-yard touchdown run, before Collinsville got a one-yard touchdown run plus an extra point to make it 34-21 going to the fourth.
Despite the Pirates scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs managed to hold on thanks to a three-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion of their own.
Adryean Mapps finished with 17 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns while Canon Ingram totaled 28 carries for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Cooper is back in action Friday night at home against Wolfe City with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.