PATTONVILLE — Detroit head coach Cayle Beard has seen a lot of football in his many years as a player and a coach. He’s also experienced quite a few birthdays in that time as well.
Thursday night was a birthday and a game he won’t be forgetting anytime soon.
With 15.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Eagles junior quarterback Dilin Exum connected with freshman Ja’Tavion Jones as he then dashed his way down the sidelines 80-yards for the game winning touchdown, giving Detroit a 22-16 victory over the Prairiland JV Patriots at Patriot Stadium.
The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Eagles dating back to last season.
“I’m very proud of these kids,” Detroit coach Cayle Beard said. “This football program hasn’t had a lot of success the last few years, and for these kids to get to win a game in the last few seconds is incredible. The kids have finally realized that if they do their jobs, then good things will happen.”
“Ja’Tavion is a special player already as a freshman,” Beard said. “We saw the matchup we when lined up and we just said get him the ball and let’s see what happens. He did what playmakers are supposed to do and credit to Dilin (Exum) for finding him like he did.”
The dramatic finish to the game almost looked as though it wasn’t going to happen for the Eagles.
Just over five minutes earlier in the fourth, Detroit had scored a touchdown to make it 16-14, thanks to Nicolai Reine pushing his way in from six yards out. However, the ensuing two-point conversion was no good, leaving the Eagles with work to do.
A clutch defensive stand by the Eagles set them up for the game-winning heroics on the following offensive possession.
Reine got the Eagles going in the first quarter as he rushed his way in from 15-yards out for the touchdown, before Exum connected with Cy Garrison for the two-point conversion, which was pushed back to the 15-yard line due to penalties.
With 3:44 left in the first quarter the Eagles were on top, but the lead didn’t last long thanks to freshman Austen Gordon.
The Patriots quarterback got sneaky on a 4th and 1 play when he pushed his way forward for the first down, but then saw an opening and took advantage as he raced his way 57-yards for the touchdown to tie the game at 8-8 after the two-point conversion with 1:24 left in the first.
Gordon struck again just before the end of the first half as he got a 35-yard touchdown run to give the Patriots a 16-8 advantage with 51.9 seconds left before halftime.
Neither team would score in the third quarter of play.
Detroit is back in action playing a special Saturday night contest against Tioga with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. from Eagle Stadium.
