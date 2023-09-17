If there’s one thing the Honey Grove Warriors are excelling at this season, it’s defense.
Entering Friday night’s game against Simms Bowie, the Warriors had yet to allow anyone to breach their end zone this season, as they racked up blowout victories over Howe and Whitewright scoring 60 plus points in each of them.
While the 60-point scoring spree might have been halted Friday night, the Warriors offense wasn’t as Honey Grove continued its red-hot start to the season with a 47-0 victory over Simms Bowie on the road, moving the Warriors to 3-0 on the year.
The 3-0 start is the best by a Honey Grove side since 2019, when the Warriors won their first nine games of the season. Ironically enough, that same year was also the last time Honey Grove recorded three straight shutouts in a season.
Ryelan Morris tore it up through the air and on the ground as he accounted for seven carries for 141 yards rushing with three touchdowns. He also went 2-for-4 passing for 104 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
Deon Morris provided another solid punch on offense as he torched the Pirates for 149 yards on 10 carries with a pair of touchdowns. He also had one catch for 46 yards with one touchdown.
Mez Daniels accounted for four carries for 29 yards with one touchdown, while Lucas Morrison and Dre Patt each had two-point conversions.
As a team the Warriors accounted for 461 yards of total offense, including 330 yards rushing on 25 carries with six touchdowns.
Fans of the orange crush will have to wait before seeing Honey Grove back in action as the Warriors have a bye next week.
The Warriors will be back in action on Sept. 29 as they open district play at home against Alba-Golden.
Rivercrest will then follow the next week at HGHS.
Evan Grice is the Assistant Managing Editor of The Paris News.
