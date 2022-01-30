Everett Elementary Principal Angela Compton has announced the names of the students who have achieved the rank of A and AB honor roll for the second quarter of 2021-22.
Second grade: Anderson Barnes, Braylie Booth, Ryker Bratton, Saxon Brown, Eli Browning, Case Cannon, Noah Cole, Isabelle Collar, Sya Conklin, Penelope Daniel, Maggie Daniels, Millie Darnell, Acen Eatherman, Hagen Edmonson, Paizley Fodge, Kimball Fuller, Rhyker Gonzales, Sebastian Guerrero, Austin Haggerty, Sara Harris, Canyon Jumper, Lauren London, Blake McMikel, Christian Montes, Tucker Moore, Charlotte Morrison, Harper Nguyen, Miles Pfeiffenberger, Legacy Porter, Casen Sheridan, Max Spangler, Tilly Stewart, Gracelynn Temple, Klae Tran, Aubree Wallace, Allie Walls, Ashley Weikel and Ainsley Whitaker.
Third grade: Addison Annett, Rilen Annett, Andrew Applegate, James Blanton, Serenity Brummett, Jeetzel Cervantes, James Cleere, Joe Fortenberry, Adley House, Eli Kreais, Adrian Patino, Easton Reams, Paizley Resendiz and Mason Scoggins.
