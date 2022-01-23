Bailey Intermediate School principal Angela Compton has released the names of those students who achieved academic excellence for the second nine-week grading period.
A Honor Roll
Fourth grade: Annley Carter, Andrew Harris, Baylee McCormack, Rodolfo Ramirez and Marion Spencer.
Fifth grade: Rayleigh Allmon, Jonathan Brannan, Thomas Cervantes, Connor Cox, Hazel Del Toro, Cate Emeyabbi, Addison Fortenberry, Ali Layton, Addison Neisler, Emma Pedersen, Raven Declan, Cohen Ray, Charli Renfro, Callen Sheridan and Kacie Thompson.
A/B Honor Roll
Fourth grade: Abby Acevedo, Chloe Allston, Elijah Armas, Olivia Blount, Presley Brasseux, Alex Bryant, Callen Carr, Ian Chavarria, Kash Clark, Trey Cole, Cameron Conklin, Sarah Cox, Kallen Craig, Caimbree Davidson, Julian Dawson, David Decker, Karma Dicken, Jacob Doughty, Benny Dyck, Landon Easton, Elliot Edwards, Owen Fortner, Farrah Fox, Nicholas Gaede, Kyle Graham, Marquis Graves, Evan Green, Annabella Hignight, Danielle Hudson, Haley Hughes, Kate Hughes, Shinola Johnson, Akshath Kandadi, Richelle Kelp Torres, Addisyn Labrozzi, Cassidy Lee, Jude Lehman, Andrew London, Krista Milles, Andrie Musgrove, Elliot Olivares, Gabriela Osburn, Caylee Payne, Genesis Peralta, Joe Peralta, Gunner Rammage, Lukas Reaves, Eisley Ressler, Rustyn Roberts, Colette Rubio, Liam Schmidt, Ian Smith, Kolter Smock, Landry Stewart, Lyndin Terrell, Drew Trenchard, Levi Vanderburg, Evelyn Walker, Ella Ward, Payton Weikel, Braxton Whitaker, Mason White, Lawson Whitley, Levi Whitley, Nathaniel Wolfe, Layla Woodard and Legend Woodard.
Fifth grade: Roy Allen, Walker Allen, Aubrie Arnold, Bentley Babb, Jude Barnard, Emree Bennett, Seely Blease, Rhealie Brazeal, Emma Briggle, Liam Broadway, Easton Brown, Connor Buhler, Kinslee Burden, Kenia Bustillos Pacheco, Camila Chappell, Kilea Coco, Owen Daniel, Addy Daniels, Kyndal Davidson, Tate Del Toro, Kynnason Evans, Vivian Foreman, Jean Francis, Eslin Frazier, Brenham Fuller, Manning Fuller, Kinley Golightly, Kaydence Gurley, Jagger Hart, Sadie Hightower, Wyatt Holley, Latasha Holloway, William Key, Kinlei Lane, Serenity Langley, Cloie Lopez, Sophia Lopez, Lily Malone, Michael Martin, Elijah McCann, Carter Merritt, Landyn Milner, Zoie Milner, Azul Montes, Karson Morrison, Ella Nelson, Karalynn Newby, John Osmer, Abigail Pena Arumbula, Andrew Perry, Melody Phifer, Mercedes Richards, Brogan Robinson, Adam Rosson, Christopher Rowland, Rylee Samford, Roberto Sandoval, Zerinity Santiago-Williams, Augustus Scholta, Kolbi Sims, Maggie Skeen, Kylee Smock, Addison Smyers, Jake Spriggs, Cooper Watson, Jackson Winston, Sophie Wofford, Ayzlie Wolfe, Jessie Workman, Wesley Young and Rylee Zuege.
