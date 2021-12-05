Bailey Intermediate School principal Angela Compton has announced the following students have achieved academic excellence for the first nine weeks reporting period of the 2021-22 school year.
Fourth-grade: Annley Carter, Kash Clark, Trevor Cronce, Cassidy Lee, Gabriela Osburn, Caylee Payne, Lukas Reaves, Kolter Smock, Marion Spencer, Lyndin Terrell, Drew Trenchard, Evelyn Walker and Legend Woodard.
Fifth-grade: Jude Barnard, Jonathan Brannan, Liam Broadway, Camila Chappell, Connor Cox, Kyndal Davidson, Hazel Del Toro, Cate Emeyabbi, Clinton Farrow, Vivian Foreman, Addison Fortenberry, Manning Fuller, Sadie Hightower, Latasha Holloway, Serenity Langley, Ali Layton, Addison Neisler, Ella Nelson, Cohen Ray, Callen Sheridan, Jayce Smith, Kylee Smock, Kacie Thompson and Cooper Watson.
