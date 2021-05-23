Aaron Parker Elementary Principal Kristin Hughes has announced the following students have achieved academic excellence for the fourth six weeks.
First-grade: Carter Boggs, Paislee Bradley, Wyatt Briggle, John Brunson, Austin Cox, Avery Creamer, Chevy Edmonson, Addisyn Felts, Mally Freelen, Clementine Malone, Gabriel Martin, Jayce Ray and Kamber Urquhart.
Second-grade: Keelie Ashton, Kloe Ashton, Bailea Brannan, Jackson Cahill and John Scott.
Third-grade: Hannah Adams, Reignin Johnson and Annie Stutz.
Fourth-grade: Jonathan Brannan and Camila Chappell.
