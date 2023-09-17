COMMERCE — In a battle of two unbeaten teams Friday night, it was inevitable that something would have to give between North Lamar and Commerce.
Unfortunately, things didn’t go the way the Panthers would have wanted.
Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Panthers struggled in the second quarter as Commerce used a 13-point cushion before halftime to eventually win 31-20, handing North Lamar its first loss of the season at 3-1.
A first quarter touchdown pass by senior quarterback Blake Hildreth gave the Panthers an early lead, and one that they would hold going into the second quarter.
However, a wild scoop and score by Commerce player Daqualan Colbert which went for 80-yards put the Tigers in front at 9-6, before the Tigers got some breathing space just before the break as Treyvion Carter registered a 13-yard rushing touchdown to make it 15-6.
Things got worse after the break as Commerce extended its lead thanks to a touchdown pass from Michael Orso to Ethan Pullen which made it 23-6 after the point after.
This time however, the Panthers had an immediate response as Jackson Hoskins took the ensuing kickoff and dashed his way 75-yards for the touchdown. North Lamar went for the two-point conversion, but it failed, leaving the score at 23-12 with just over six minutes to go in the third quarter.
But any hopes of a Panthers comeback were dashed late in the third as Carter got his second rushing touchdown of the night to make it 31-12 after the successful two-point conversion.
The Panthers wouldn’t go down quietly though as Dallas Foster gave North Lamar life late in the fourth with a 30-yard rushing touchdown, before Hildreth found Anthony Gordon for the two-point conversion.
North Lamar will look to bounce back as the Panthers return home Friday night for Homecoming against Wills Point with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
