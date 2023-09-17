paris isd logo

VAN — In a game that saw several changes in momentum, a missed extra point proved to be the difference Friday as the Van Vandals edged the Paris Wildcats, 28-27, on Homecoming night at Van’s Memorial Stadium.

The Wildcats, 1-3 for the season, will try to bounce back in the win column as they travel to Texarkana Pleasant Grove for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday night at Hawks Stadium.

