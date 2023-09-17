VAN — In a game that saw several changes in momentum, a missed extra point proved to be the difference Friday as the Van Vandals edged the Paris Wildcats, 28-27, on Homecoming night at Van’s Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats, 1-3 for the season, will try to bounce back in the win column as they travel to Texarkana Pleasant Grove for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday night at Hawks Stadium.
Paris finished the contest against the Vandals with 15 first downs and 321 yards of total offense including 218 yards rushing and 90 yards passing.
Wildcats quarterback Trevin Hohenberger registered 92 yards rushing on 16 carries and one touchdown in addition to completing 10 out of 12 passes for 90 yards, one TD and no interceptions.
Paris running back Mar’caveus Washington caught four passes for 57 yards and one TD.
Paris received the opening kickoff, but two plays later turned the ball over to the Vandals as Malik Johnson fumbled after receiving an 11-yard pass from Hohenberger with Van defensive back Gabriel Backert recovering the ball at the Wildcat 40.
Four plays later, including a 12-yard run by QB Jaxon Moffatt, the Vandals had a second down and 10 at the Paris 18 when RB Austin Moffatt fumbled.
Wildcat DB Keivarius Cooper picked up the loose ball and raced 85 yards down the sideline for a Paris TD. Paul Torres added the extra point giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 8:50 remaining in the first quarter.
Following a Vandal punt, the Wildcats appeared to be on their way to stretching their advantage as they moved from its own 25 to the Van 14 in seven plays including a 41-yard run by Hohenberger and a 13-yard pass completion by from Hohenberger to wide receiver Dycurian Douglas.
Facing fourth down and four at the Vandal 14, the Wildcats decided to go for the field goal, but Torres’ 31-yard FG attempt sailed wide left giving Van possession at its own 20.
The Vandals then moved 80 yards in six plays as QB Jaxon Moffatt (seven completions, 10 attempts, 112 yards) connected with receiver Caden Rowe (four receptions, 100 yards) on a 56-yard TD pass and run play to end the drive.
Aiden Moore added the extra point to tie the game at 7-7 with 2:01 remaining in the first quarter. The TD drive for the Vandals started with a 13-yard run by Austin Moffatt (15 carries, 102 yards).
After a Wildcat punt, the Vandals threatened to take the lead as they moved from their own 15 to the Paris 29 in nine plays including runs of 25 and 16 yards by Jaxon Moffatt and a 23-yard pass completion from Jaxon Moffatt to Rowe but a 15-yard QB sack of Jaxon Moffatt by the Wildcat defense forced a fourth down and 23 situation at the Paris 29.
Jaxon Moffatt’s pass into the end zone was intercepted by Douglas to give Paris a touchback and keeping the score deadlocked.
Paris took the lead before halftime as the Wildcats moved 80 yards in 11 plays with Hohenberger connecting with Washington on a 22-yard TD pass to end the march.
Torres added the extra point giving the Wildcats a 14-7 lead with 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Key plays in the go-ahead scoring drive for Paris included an 18-yard pass completion from Hochenberger to Washington and an 11-yard run by Hochenberger.
Van received the second half kickoff and opened with the first of three consecutive long scoring drives to eventually take the lead.
The Vandals opened the third quarter by moving 52 yards on nine consecutive running plays ending with a 1-yard TD run by reserve QB and RB Cannon Rainey.
Moore added the extra point to tie the game once again, this time at 14-14, with 7:39 to play in the third quarter.
Key plays in the Vandal scoring march included running gains of 11 and 12 yards by Austin Moffatt and 14 yards by Rainey.
Paris responded with a scoring drive of its own to re-take the lead as the Wildcats advanced 61 yards in 10 plays with Hochenberger ending the march with a 10-yard TD run. Torres added the extra point giving the Wildcats a 21-14 advantage with 4:12 remaining in the third quarter.
A 22-yard pass completion from Hochenberger to Keshawn Roberts was a key play in the go-ahead scoring drive for Paris.
Van rallied with an 81-yard march in eight plays to tie the game once again as Jaxon Moffatt ended the march with a 1-yard TD run.
Moore added the extra point to deadlock the game at 21-21 with 1:09 to play in the third quarter. Key plays in the Vandal scoring march including a 12-yard pass completion from Jaxon Moffatt to his twin brother, Austin Moffatt, and running gains of 11 yards by Austin Moffatt, and 22 and 28 yards by Rainey.
Following a Paris punt, the Vandals took their first lead of the game that they would end up not relinquishing as they moved 74 yards in 10 plays with Jaxon Moffatt ending the drive with a 2-yard TD run.
Moore added the extra point giving Van a 28-21 lead with 7:42 to play in the fourth quarter. Key plays in the scoring drive for the Vandals included running gains of 10 and 15 yards by Austin Moffatt and 24 and 10 yards by RB Colton Miller.
Paris wasted little time in coming back as they took the ensuing kickoff and advanced 72 yards in four plays including a 35-yard reverse run by Roberts and a personal foul penalty by the Vandals. The march ended with a 28-yard TD run by Washington cutting Van’s lead to 28-27 with 6:20 remaining.
The extra point attempt by Torres was wide right keeping Paris from tying the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.