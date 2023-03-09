Students from Paris High School brought home several state awards from the Texas Association of Future Educators Teach Tomorrow Summit, held March 2-4 at The Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas. This year’s conference was the largest TAFE Competition, with 276 schools, 1,887 competitive events and over 2,800 attendees.

Gold Certificate winners:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.