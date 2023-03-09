Students from Paris High School brought home several state awards from the Texas Association of Future Educators Teach Tomorrow Summit, held March 2-4 at The Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas. This year’s conference was the largest TAFE Competition, with 276 schools, 1,887 competitive events and over 2,800 attendees.
Gold Certificate winners:
Chapter Yearbook Team: Lizette Rodriguez, Leilin Hamner, Ashanti Hughes and Zarriah Jackson.
Project Visualize Educational Awareness: Katilyn Arredondo and Kaylha Sanchez.
Portfolio: Madelyn Tullos.
Project Visualize Service: Madelyn Tullos and Lindsey Holleman.
Elementary Bulletin Board: Katie de la Garza
Project Visualize Leadership: DT Morgan and Hailey Woodroof.
Professional Develop-ment: Trey Smith, Sara Amos and Jaylen Nelms.
The Professional Development team received scholarships by being selected as the “Judges’ Choice” in their category. The judges’ choice scholarship goes to the team that was the judges’ favorite, not necessarily the top scoring place. Each team member won $100 to the college of their choice, a total of $300 for the team.
Additionally, TAFE held its first-ever Signing Event to recognize students pursuing a career in education. Katie de la Garza and Jaylen Nelms signed with PJC, and Lizette Rodriguez signed with Our Lady of the Lake University.
