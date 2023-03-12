Students from Paris ISD competed in the Region 8 ESC Virtual Science Fair on Feb. 2, 2023. Seven students brought home awards.
Aikin Elementary fourth grade student Anniston Bray placed second in the Elementary Invention category. Crockett Intermediate sixth grade student Garrison Rogers placed fifth in the Behavioral/Biological category.
Paris Junior High School seventh and eighth grade students brought home awards in multiple categories. Lillian Newberry, seventh grade, placed fourth in the Behavioral/Biological category and Thomas Wear placed fourth in the Chemical/Physical category.
Eighth grader students Akshay Bacharanianda, Eli Allen and Caroline Gillem all brought home awards with their projects. Gillem got first place in the Behavioral/Biological category. Bacharanianda received first place, and Allen placed fourth in the Chemical/Physical category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.