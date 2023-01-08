Paris Junior College students taking 15 semester credit hours will receive $1,500 this spring semester and other students $500. Qualifying students will also receive a free laptop. Dual credit/concurrent students are not eligible for the programs.

"We know these are tough times for many people," said PJC President, Dr. Pam Anglin. "So, we want to provide extra assistance for students. PJC has over 70 certificate and degree programs that can be completed in two years or less, including a new diagnostic medical sonography program."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.