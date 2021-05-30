Prairiland Junior High School principal Brad Bassano has announced the fourth six weeks honor roll for the schools 2020-21 school year.
A Honor Roll
Sixth-grade: River Arnold, Kristofer Baker, Hensley Blalock, Emilyn Crysel, Kelbi Forry, Chloe Gray, Mallory Griffin, Clayton Grimes, Layla Leach, Devyn Marrs, Reese Mayer, Brooklyn Robertson, Sydney Smith, Ally Stapleton, Malia Stinson and Laney Woodall.
Seventh-grade: Addison Bettis, Callan Bridges, Kylie Fox, Austen Gordan, Jaylie Johnson, Keeton Kinabrew, Brisa Moreno, Anderson Newberry, Allie Oats and Emilee Stowell.
Eighth-grade: Samantha Anderson, Allison Choate, Madison Coleman, Jasmine Elrod, Hagen Jordan, Ethan Miranda, Fischer Morrison, Emma Morton, Colby Peek, Ty Shannon and Ryleigh Sims.
A/B Honor Roll
Sixth-grade: Adam Anderson, Gracie Avance, Kinleigh Berry, Jay Briggle, Brenda Carranco, Evan Dorries, Elijah Gribble, Harley Hatfield, Addison Hess, Preslie Jernigan, Haven Keisler, Leyton King, Aiden Lane, Maverick Leach, Alexander Marical, Grace Michael, Jackson Middleton, Isabella Miranda, Mackee O’Neal and Cheyenne Parks.
Seventh-grade: Nathan Allen, Oscar Anguiano, Ava Bulls, Mercedes Calvillo, Hadynn Cornmesser, Forrest Edmonson, Jason Elrod, Nixon Fendley, Haley Grimes, Lauren Hamil, Brylee Harris, Michael Hartgroves, Rylie Houle, Leland Jones, Joslin Lewis, Audrey Martin, Caedmon McClain, Isabella McClain, Tatum Merritt, Dalin Murdock, Easton Newman, Brynlee Penwell, Mason Pilkington, Luke Rhoades, Hannah Schepis, Ava Sessums, Emily Smith, Tenley Smith, Jackson Spears, Bailee Taylor, Morgan Veal, Camdyn Watson, Jayden Whitaker and Grier Wood.
Eighth-grade: Vanessa Anderson, Maribel Banda, Matthew Bene, Carson Blalock, Addison Bulls, Lucas Cox, Cadan Cryer, Gracey Davidson, Eathan Folse, Ella Gilbert, Karlie Harp, Gracy Hignight, Lexi Hutson, Brenda Lagunes, Dalton Mackenzie, Butler Mathews, Lucy May, Kamdyn Moree, Scout Nation, Maebry Parris, Sophia Ray, Mikenlee Rector, Lucas Riney, Heather Rogers, Luke Rolen, Aidyn Springer, Cayli Whitsell and Madox Yaross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.