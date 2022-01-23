Lanny Matthews, principal of Deport Elementary School, has announced the honor rolls for the third six weeks reporting period of the 2021-22 school year.
A Honor Roll
First grade: Coltin Avance, Emery Cannon, Caleb Evers, Alexandria Johnson, Vivian Leanox, Lily Kate Murphy, Remi Thurman, Cora Whitney, Bronson Whitsell and Addison Williams.
Second grade: Addison Basinger, Jada Freelen and Tyson George.
Third grade: Bethany Blalock, Case Whitney and Brayden Whitsell.
Fourth grade: Emma Adams, Brelee Gifford and Trig Watson.
Fifth grade: Raelyn Evers, Haven Landiak, Kensler Larkin, Jinaeylis Ortiz, Rileigh Rodgers and BrookeLynn Salter.
AB Honor Roll
First grade: Maddilyn Adams, Elena Arroyo, Graham Crawford, Jaycee Gardner, Jasper Griffin, Addyson Meza, Reezyn Wilson and Sarah Hilburn.
Second grade: Charleigh Berry, August Bothwell, Ashleigh Pace, Tucker Johnson, Evalyn Moore, Emily Roberson, Tobias Roberson, Cade Smith and Zachary Smith.
Third grade: Marlee Bishop, Bryce Cannon, Keaton Larkin, Asher Merritt, Alyssa Smith, Carver Smith and Olivia Whittaker.
Fourth grade: Joshua Ahumada, Alexi Bothwell, Ryder Cole, Adi Goodwin, Kash Hauerwas, Bella Hilburn, Aspen Hudson, Kylan Lawrence, Alynah Lopez, Kylie Massey, Brinlee Murphy, Mikah Rector, Connor Spears and Westin Towers.
Fifth grade: Kynzlee Crawford, Jaice Day, Luke Denman, Kensley Smith, Cash Teague, Shyan Teakell and Khloe’ Upchurch.
