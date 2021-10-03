Deport Elementary School principal Lanny Matthews has announced the honor roll for the school’s sixth six weeks reporting period of the 2020-21 school year.
A Honor Roll
First-grade: Addison Basinger, Jada Freelen, Tyson George and Zachary Smith.
Second-grade: Bethany Blalock, Case Whitney and Brayden Whitsell.
Third-grade: Brinlee Murphy and Trig Watson.
Fourth-grade: Raelyn Evers, Kensler Larkin and BrookeLynn Salter.
Fifth-grade: Sylvia Currin, Rebecca Goodin, Andrew Goodwin, Adalyn Hagood, Tyson Lewis, Joaquin Lopez, Benton Mathews, Coltin Moore, Drake Swaim and Jacob Todd.
A/B Honor Roll
First-grade: Charleigh Berry, Kodi Gilliam, Tucker Johnson, Walter Kemp, Evalyn Moore, Emma Russell, Cade Smith and Zoey Wilson.
Second-grade: Braden Barnes, Tatum Barnes, Marlee Bishop, Bryce Cannon, Timothy Hostetler, Keaton Larkin, Chezy Lopez, Asher Merritt, Carver Smith, Olivia Whittaker and Gabriel Zermeno.
Third-grade: Alexi Bothwell, Easton Elrod, Adie Goodwin, Aspen Hudson and Connor Spears.
Fourth-grade: Kynzlee Crawford, Luke Denman, Brooklyn Gilliam, Jaxon Harris, Draven Hartgrove, Keith Myers, Chris Rayl, Rileigh Rodgers, Shyan Teakell and Khloe’ Upchurch.
Fifth-grade: Peyton Barrentine, Payton Coleman, Jeremiah Denman, Hayden Farmer, Brandon Griffin, Kayston Hathcock, Morgan Holt, Chloe Lewis, Caleb Peek, Cassie Purcella, Braylen Smith, Jaidyn Smith, Shawn Smith, Isabella Tompkins, Lucas Torres, Rylan Towers and Jayden Turner.
