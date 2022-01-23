Brad Bassano, principal of Prairiland Junior High School, has announced the honor rolls for the third six weeks of the 2021-22 year.
A Honor Rroll
Sixth grade: Emmie Anderson, Timberly Ash, Brooklyn Bailey, Landry Bounds, Aurora Carrasco, Alex Carter, Eden Cullum, Scotland Fendley, Ty Harris, Marlin Holden, Anabell Hoskins, Jera Johnson, Joseph Kizer, James Lewis, Hayley Maldonado, Kinsey McCulloch, Natilee Miranda, Jack Phillips, Sarah Stemen and Skylar Willette.
Seventh grade: Kaidyn Anderson, River Arnold, Hensley Blalock, Elijah Gribble, Mallory Griffin, Leyton King, Layla Leach, Ally Stapleton, Malia Stinson and Laney Woodall.
Eighth grade: Jason Elrod, Nixon Fendley, Austen Gordon, Leland Jones, Keeton Kinabrew, Isabela McClain, Dalin Murdock and Easton Newman.
A/B Honor Roll
Sixth grade: Tailynd Archer, Peyton Barrentine, Grady Bassano, Rhett Blackburn, Hallie Boggs, Emmalee Cannon, Fernanda Cervantes, Ava Cline, Valeria Cortes, Ethan Covington, Addie Cunningham, Landri Dawson, Jeremiah Denman, Rebecca Goodin, Brandon Griffin, Adalyn Hagood, Kayston Hathcock, Abigail Hutson, Chase Lester, Chloe Lewis, Stayton Lewis, Benton Mathews, Connor Neal, Alicia Sanchez, Dakota Scales, Drake Swaim, Jacob Todd, Isabella Tompkins, Addison Torres, Lucas Torres, Caleb Unruh and Axel Yates.
Seventh grade: Gracie Avance, Kristofer Baker, Paislee Bangs, Kinleigh Berry, Jay Briggle, Brenda Carranco, Trenton Coleman, Evan Dorries, Kelbi Forry, Chloe Gray, Bryson Harris, Karma Hauerwas, Addison Hess, Preslie Jernigan, Haven Keisler, Aiden Lane, Hunter Latham, Devyn Marrs, Grace Michael, Jackson Middleton, Isabella Miranda, Mackee O’Neal, Cheyenne Parks, Brooklyn Robertson, Eli Robertson, Sydney Smith, Peytanne True, Jardin Watson, Reese White and Sadie Young.
Eighth grade: Nathan Allen, Addison Bettis, Callan Bridges, Ava Bulls, Natalie Cowles, Riley Dutton, Kylie Fox, Brylee Harris, Joslin Lewis, Audrey Martin, Harlee Mathews, Brisa Moreno, Marlene Moreno, Anderson Newberry, Pheobe Osterbuhr, Brynlee Penwell, Mason Pilkington, Ava Sessums, Tenley Smith, Emilee Stowell, Bailee Taylor, Morgan Veal, Jayden Whitaker and Grier Wood.
